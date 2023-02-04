Happy Valley actor Amit Shah teases he knows the ending; says he was ‘scared by the size of the show’ and was ‘intimidated’ by it

The last episode of the third and final series beams on Sunday at 9 pm on BBC One.

Amit Shah (Photo credit: BBC One)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the final episode of Happy Valley airs on Sunday, actor Amit Shah, who plays the character of troubled pharmacist Faisal Bhatti on the series, has revealed that he knows the ending of the critically acclaimed and hard-hitting BBC One crime drama.

The 41-year-old actor recently appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the finale of the gritty crime drama about police officer Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and criminal Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

He said though he knows what is going to happen, he would not like to spill the beans hours before the finale.

“The show is like torture, credit to the BBC to release one a week so it created debate instead of people binging it like most shows. I can’t ruin the final. People are so impatient! I can’t ruin it! I respect you too much to ruin it for you and the audiences at home,” he said.

Shah also revealed that he was very scared of taking on the role when he first read the script. “When I first read the script, I was scared by the size of the show. I was intimidated by it! I didn’t want to do the [Yorkshire] accent. I was terrified of how complicated this character was… He is an unlikely murderer; he is a regular guy that would normally blend into the background. He is not a slick drugs kingpin he doesn’t fit in,” he added.

The actor continued, “All these characters are so beautifully rounded and flawed. You think he has done bad stuff but you have to look at why. He is in a pressure cooker situation.”

