“Happy to have stepped out for work,” says Vidya Balan

After staying at home for almost three months, Vidya Balan has resumed work. The National Film Award-winning actress shot for an advertisement at the iconic Mehboob Studios with a small unit.

Sharing her experience of beginning work after following a strict lockdown for three months, Balan tells a publication, “It feels wonderful to be back on set. Everyone was in PPE kits and was working while maintaining social distance. All the precautions were being taken and guidelines were being followed. There was a sanitisation booth and temperatures were checked regularly, too. Everyone realised the seriousness of the situation. We are all trying to do the best we can. It is a new experience but I am very happy to have stepped out for work.”

The actress goes on to add that everyone has to be responsible and cautious and work around the Coronavirus till it lasts. “All of us, at some point, will have to adapt to the situation. We will have to slowly get back to normalcy. We will have to be responsible and cautious and work around the virus till it lasts. I am glad we made this start. I was not wearing a mask as I was in front of the camera but wearing it all day is tough at times. If we are worried about ourselves and want to keep safe, then precautions have to be taken. There are so many things to think of. It is tough but not impossible. Getting back to work slowly will also mean that people feel better- in terms of- just being out there working and earning, too,” she concludes.

Vidya Balan will shortly be seen in her next film Shakuntala Devi. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in important characters. It is slated for its direct-to-digital release on 31st July on Amazon Prime Video.