'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer drops, release date and star-studded cast confirmed

Adam Sandler returns with a star-studded cast, including Bad Bunny, in Happy Gilmore 2 this July

Happy Gilmore 2

Fans of the original will be thrilled to see the return of key characters

Youtube/ Netflix
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 18, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Adam Sandler is swinging back into action as Netflix gears up to release the highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The film, a follow-up to the 1996 cult favourite, is set to debut on the streaming service this summer. With a star-studded cast, a blend of nostalgic humour, and a dash of modern flair, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be a fresh and exciting chapter in Sandler’s comedy legacy.

The release date was officially confirmed in a new trailer, teasing the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new characters. In true Happy Gilmore style, the trailer opens with a humorous dig at his own iconic character, as Happy reacts in horror to a bust of his head placed alongside real-life golf legends like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. "What is that?" Gilmore quips in his signature blunt style. "What's with the beaver teeth?"

Fans of the original will be thrilled to see the return of key characters. Julie Bowen reprises her role as Virginia Venit, Happy’s ever-supportive love interest and former PGA Tour publicist. Christopher McDonald is back as the villainous Shooter McGavin, Gilmore’s nemesis on and off the golf course, whose rivalry with Happy will once again take centre stage. Ben Stiller also returns as Hal, delivering his iconic dry wit in a brief but impactful appearance.

The highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2

The trailer teases plenty of laughs and chaotic moments, one of which features global music sensation Bad Bunny breaking a golf club over his knee in a fit of frustration. Bad Bunny, known for his genre-defying music, steps into the world of comedy for this role, offering a fresh twist on the sports rivalry that was central to the original film. His unpredictable energy on-screen hints at a new generation of golfers who will challenge Gilmore’s outdated methods.

The star power doesn’t stop there. Blake Clark, a frequent collaborator with Sandler, makes a shirtless cameo in the trailer that recalls his role as Farmer Fran in The Waterboy. Fans can expect a healthy dose of that same slapstick humour that made Sandler’s films of the 1990s so beloved.

Sandler has teased additional cameos, with real-life golf legends like Jack Nicklaus set to make appearances. In a recent interview, Sandler also confirmed that Eminem will appear in the film, marking a rare comedic role for the rapper. "Eminem’s a great guy, and he was hilarious on set," Sandler said on The Dan Patrick Show. "We just shot for a day, and he gave us so much material to work with. It’s going to be tough to pick what we keep in the final cut."

The new cast additions also include Margaret Qualley, star of The Substance, who confessed on The Tonight Show that her role in the film was secured through a little white lie. "My husband, Jack, told Adam I was good at golf," she joked. "I’m terrible! I’ve never played in my life, but it’s a small part, so hopefully, no one notices."

The sequel’s plot sees Happy Gilmore returning to the PGA Tour after years away from the sport, determined to prove that his unconventional style can still dominate the modern game. However, he faces stiff competition from younger players, including Bad Bunny’s character, whose rebellious attitude threatens to upend the traditional rules of golf. Old rivalries are rekindled, and the feud between Gilmore and Shooter McGavin reaches new heights, leading to what promises to be an epic showdown on the green.

While Happy Gilmore 2 is poised to deliver the nostalgic laughs that fans have been waiting for, it also explores themes of resilience, the passage of time, and the clash between old-school grit and the flashier world of modern sports. Sandler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Herlihy, described the film as a "love letter" to the fans of the original. "We wanted to bring back everything people loved about Happy, but also show how he’s grown. There’s heart in this one too," Sandler said.

Happy Gilmore 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on July 25, and it looks set to bring a fresh dose of laughs, nostalgia, and golf-course chaos. Get ready to tee off with Happy Gilmore once more, as he takes on a new generation of golfers with his trademark swagger and a swing that’s still as unpredictable as ever.

