  • Saturday, March 11, 2023
Entertainment

Hanuman Chalisa rendition becomes first Indian YouTube video to cross 3 billion views, announces T-Series

The video was uploaded on the T-Series Bhakti Sagar YouTube channel in May 2011.

Hanuman Chalisa (Photo credit: YouTube)

By: Mohnish Singh

The devotional music video of “Hanuman Chalisa” by Gulshan Kumar has become the first video from India to clock more than 3 billion views on YouTube, announced Indian music giant T-Series.

Announcing the news, the official Instagram page of T-Series wrote, “The celebrations have begun as the devotional music of #HanumanChalisa has made a home in 3 billion hearts! Thank you so much for making it the First Indian Video to hit 3 Billion+ views on YouTube! Tune in now.”

The 9:41-minute video features T-Series founder, Gulshan Kumar, and it is sung by Hariharan. It reached 2 billion views on YouTube earlier in October 2021.

A langar was organised by Bhushan Kumar to commemorate the same. The meal was planned by Kumar, his mother, Krishan Kumar, and sisters Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar.

The most well-known rendition of poet Tulsidas’ Hindu devotional hymn, “Hanuman Chalisa” was uploaded on the T-Series Bhakti Sagar YouTube channel in May 2011. It has over 12 million likes and over 14 lakh comments on the video-sharing platform as of now.

You can watch the YouTube video by clicking the link below:

T-Series has the most subscribed YouTube channel with 238 million subscribers as of now.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

DONATE NOW