Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta and Juhi Chaturvedi to conduct panel discussion at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Hansal Mehta (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi will conduct a panel discussion at the virtual Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), 2021. The duo will talk about negotiating the fast-evolving streaming media environment and “how it has changed the independent filmmaking landscape.” The roundtable will be moderated by critic and screenwriter Raja Sen.

For its 10th edition, DIFF will be hosting a curated line-up of live talks, roundtables and a post-production lab as part of the festival’s special programming, including discussions with independent filmmakers and conversations on social movements and film.

Filmmakers Anup Singh and Pushpendra Singh will be in conversation about their films and careers, including Singh’s Laila Aur Satt Geet, screening at DIFF. Documentary Magazine’s Managing Editor Bedatri Choudhury will moderate a discussion between filmmakers Anam Abbas, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh titled, The Revolution Will Be Documented, where they will discuss their individual careers documenting grassroots activist movements.

Exile Tibetan filmmakers Tenzin Tsetan Choklay and Ngawang Choephel will discuss Choephel’s new film, Ganden: A Joyful Land, screening at DIFF 2021.  They will also explore Choephel’s lifelong work of preserving Tibet’s cultural heritage, and the importance of Tibetan storytelling on screen.

Festival Director Ritu Sarin said that the team is thrilled to announce DIFF’s special programming events that will “interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers.” “Both emerging and established filmmakers are sure to find great value in these in-depth conversations with a range of industry professionals. These timely discussions will explore best practices in the field, social movements in film, modern technological developments in cinema, and more,” the statement read.

The festival has announced more Indian and international films as part of its line-up, including filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s There is No Evil, winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2020, Russia’s entry to the Oscars, Dear Comrades, helmed by director Andrei Konchalovsky, New Zealand’s The Justice of Bunny King by director Gaysorn Thavat and Portugal’s Jack’s Ride.

In addition, there will be conversations with first-time filmmakers and on film financing in India. DIFF will also witness the Indian premiere of Anshul Chauhan’s Kontora. The 10th edition of the festival will be held online from November 4 to 10.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham not making it to the Oscars 2022
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to wrap up Brahmastra with a song?
Entertainment
Veteran actor Yusuf Husain passes away
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to release in January next year
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli: Even Alia Bhatt is a hero in RRR
Entertainment
ZEE5 sets November 12 for the premiere of actioner Squad
INTERVIEWS
“I would love to do a horror-comedy film if someone offers me a…
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids adieu to streaming platforms
Entertainment
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill gives an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli on RRR clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
HEADLINE STORY
Zayn Malik denies he struck ex-partner Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do movie review: A sweet film that you can enjoy…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hansal Mehta and Juhi Chaturvedi to conduct panel discussion at…
Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham not making it to the…
Miller, Rabada pull off South Africa’s thrilling chase against Sri…
Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to wrap up Brahmastra with…
Families Commission seeks public response as call of evidence ends…