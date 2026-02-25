Indian restaurant in Hammersmith to close after 16 years amid rising costs and safety concerns

Highlights

Decision linked to rising costs, safety concerns and repeated disturbances. Mixed public reaction emerges following social media announcement.

After more than a decade and a half serving Indian cuisine in London, Rangrez will close next month, its owner has announced, citing operational pressures, safety concerns and ongoing disturbances affecting the business.

Owner Harman Singh Kapoor said in a social media post that rising expenses, harassment and repeated incidents made continuing operations impossible.

He confirmed the restaurant, located in Hammersmith, would shut after 16 years of trading. Kapoor thanked customers for their support and said he planned to focus on activism following the closure.

He alleged the business had faced intimidation and disturbances over several years. Previous tensions arose after he publicly criticised the Khalistan movement online.

Kapoor had earlier claimed the restaurant was targeted following vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London in 2023, and said his family received threats and abusive calls.

The Metropolitan Police previously said officers reviewed CCTV footage, engaged with the complainant and offered safeguarding measures. Kapoor maintained those responsible were not apprehended and that safety concerns persisted.

Public reaction

The closure announcement prompted varied reactions online. Some customers expressed support and appreciation for the restaurant’s service over the years, while others criticised the owner and business performance.

One supporter wrote that visiting the restaurant had been a positive experience and expressed regret at the closure. Another commenter praised Kapoor’s resilience and hoped he would return stronger in the future.

However, criticism also appeared online, with some users questioning the quality of the restaurant and attributing the closure to business factors.

The decision comes amid wider concerns raised by the restaurant about safety and community tensions. Kapoor said he would continue speaking publicly about the issues he highlighted.

The restaurant confirmed it would cooperate with authorities where required as operations wind down next month.