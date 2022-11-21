Website Logo
  • Monday, November 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Half of young people believe Britain was founded on racism: Research

38 per cent of people aged 18-24 years favour removing Churchill’s statue from Parliament Square over his racial views

Some 38 per cent of people aged 18-24 years agree with the idea of removing Winston Churchill’s statue from Parliament Square because he held racist views (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Nearly half of young people think Britain was founded on racism and it remains “structurally racist” today, research by a leading academic has revealed.

The study by Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at Birkbeck, University of London, also raised concerns that children are being taught contested ideas as fact.

According to his study conducted for the think tank Policy Exchange, six in 10 school-leavers said they had been taught concepts associated with “critical race theory”.

Polling by YouGov revealed that 42 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds believe schools should “teach students that Britain was founded on racism and remains structurally racist today”. However, an overwhelming majority of adults rejected it. 

Some 38 per cent of people aged 18-24 years agree with the idea of removing Winston Churchill’s statue from Parliament Square because he held racist views. But an equal proportion of respondents in the group disagrees.

Among adults as a whole, 68 per cent disagree with moving the statue compared to just 12 per cent who agreed, The Telegraph reported.

The chairman of the Common Sense Group of Conservative MPs, Sir John Hayes said: “It’s sad but unsurprising that so many young people, befuddled and bemused by militant propaganda, have bought some of the lies peddled by extremists.”

He told The Telegraph: “As a matter of urgency government must make absolutely clear to educators at all levels that spreading this kind of information is incompatible to providing a broad and balanced education and that if they do so they will be seen to have failed the young people in their charge and be regarded and treated accordingly.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
East Leicester to have new surveillance cameras following communal clashes
News
‘We cannot allow the world’s top AI talent to be drawn to America or China’,…
News
Morningside Pharmaceuticals founder hopes to inspire students as professor
News
Security guard praised for saving abuse victim’s life
HEALTH
Everything you need to know about Raynaud’s disease which affects 10 million Brits
News
Teenage Bradford boy killed while on holiday with mother in Pakistan
News
Indian fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during World Cup:…
News
Two death row convicts in Bangladeshi-American blogger Avijit Roy’s murder case flee dramatically…
News
Gay Muslim speaker receives ‘death threats’ after school talk
News
Police failed mother and daughter who were brutally murdered in Solihull, alleges family
News
Sikh students allowed to wear kirpan on campus of US university
News
West London man died of cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW