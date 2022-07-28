Website Logo
  Thursday, July 28, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow says nepotism kids in Hollywood have to work “twice as hard”

People are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow touched on the topic of celebrity kids in Hollywood and how the industry can try to “pull you down.”

According to E! News, recently while appearing on the episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’, the Oscar-winning actor opened up about the concept of nepotism in Hollywood, saying celebrity kids aren’t as advantaged in the industry as some may think. “As the child of someone, you get to access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth told Hailey on the July 27 episode.

She added, “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'”

E! News reported that Gwyneth further said the label “shouldn’t limit” their dreams, adding that “nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make.”

But when it comes to Gwyneth’s own kids–Apple, and son Moses, who she shares with ex-Chris Martin–they don’t seem too interested in following in their mom’s footsteps.

Gwyneth is the daughter of film producer/director Bruce Paltrow and the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Blythe Danner, while Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actors Alec, Daniel and William Baldwin.

“I think I know your dad and your uncles. I did a movie with your dad. It was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago, but he was great,” Gwyneth told Hailey while the two made mint-chocolate smoothies during the episode, as per E! News.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

