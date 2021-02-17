Gurmeet Choudhary’s The Wife to premiere on ZEE5 on March 19

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta in principal roles, the upcoming Hindi film The Wife has locked a date for its premiere. Forgoing theatrical release, the urban horror film will start streaming on March 19, 2021, on ZEE5. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sarmad Khan, The Wife has been produced by ZEE Studios.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta star as a married couple in the film, who move into their new apartment only to find their idyllic life unravelling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit.

When their relationship crumbles, they realize that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives. The first look of the film makes it look super intriguing, with both romance as well as an ominous undertone running through it.







Talking about the film, Gurmeet Chaudhary says, “This is my first solo lead and you will get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. The script is so fresh, you will find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama, and everything that you would expect and more. I am happy to be associated with the ZEE team and extremely excited for The Wife to premiere on 19th March on ZEE5. The audiences can see for themselves that it is one of a kind.”

Sayani Datta states, “I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed.”

Writer-director Sarmad Khan adds, “What makes The Wife unique is its urban setting and its matter-of-fact approach in presenting supernatural events as never seen before on screen. And I think the audience will like the most is the unconventionality of this film. Most horror stories tragically are quite predictable, especially for those who love this genre and can end up mostly guessing what’s going to happen next. Yet, with this film, you can’t know anything for sure till you’ve arrived at the end of it.”







