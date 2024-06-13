Gurmeet Choudhary selected for National Sprinting Competition

Gurmeet also shared a video showcasing the physical training he underwent for his role in the new project Commander Karan Saxena.
By: Mohnish Singh
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Wednesday took to social media to share that he has been selected for the National Sprinting Competition.
In an Instagram post, Gurmeet wrote, “Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition! While preparing for Commander Karan Saxena, I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening.”
He continued, “Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It’s all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There’s some magic in the word “commander” itself. Nevertheless, I’m off to nationals–wish me luck! Jai Hind.”
He added, “Your unwavering support and belief in me have made this journey possible. I am truly grateful and excited for what’s ahead!”
Gurmeet also shared a video showcasing the physical training he underwent for his role in the new project Commander Karan Saxena.
Gurmeet also thanked his coach Sadashivji, Disney+ Hotstar, and the entire team of Commander Karan Saxena for having faith in him.
