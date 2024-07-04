  • Thursday, July 04, 2024
Ex-Gurkha double amputee from Kent conquers fourth peak

Magar has previously climbed Mont Blanc in Europe in August 2019, Kilimanjaro in Africa in January 2020, Everest in in 2023, and Denali this year.

The 45-year-old and his support team spent two weeks ascending Denali in Alaska, reaching the summit on June 28. (Photo credit: X/@Hari_BudhaMagar)

By: Vivek Mishra

A former Gurkha, Hari Budha Magar, has climbed North America’s highest mountain, Denali. Magar, who lives in Kent, became the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest in May 2023.

Magar lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010 to an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving with the British Army. The 45-year-old and his support team spent two weeks ascending Denali in Alaska, reaching the summit last Friday, reported the BBC.

Magar said via satellite phone: “Life is all about adaptation. We have shown once again that nothing is impossible. Thank you all for your love and support. We’ll take a couple of days to get back down and then be back in touch to tell you all about the adventure.”

Magar has previously climbed Mont Blanc in Europe in August 2019, Kilimanjaro in Africa in January 2020, Everest in Asia in 2023, and Denali this year. To complete his goal of climbing the highest peaks on each continent, he must climb three more peaks: Aconcagua in South America, Puncak Jaya in Oceania, and Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

The Denali climb posed challenges, including deep soft snow on the lower slopes and unpredictable cold weather.

Magar learned to snowshoe on his adapted prosthetics to manage the conditions.

Born in a remote area of Nepal, Magar joined the Royal Gurkha Rifles and served for 15 years. He now lives in Canterbury with his wife and children.

