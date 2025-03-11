Guns N’ Roses announce Mumbai concert after 12 long years: Concert date, tickets, and full dates inside

After more than a decade, iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses is heading back to India. They’ll perform live at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, 2025. This will be their first show in the country since 2012, and fans have been waiting a long time for this.
Tickets for the Mumbai concert go on sale starting March 19. There’s an early pre-sale window for select cardholders on March 17, so if you’re keen, mark those dates. Given the buzz, tickets are expected to sell fast.
The band’s core lineup which includes Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Slash on lead guitar, and Duff McKagan on bass will take the stage to perform some of their biggest hits. Expect timeless anthems like Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o’ Mine, November Rain, and more. Fans can also look forward to tracks from across their discography, from their historic 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction to later releases like Madagascar.
This Mumbai gig is part of Guns N’ Roses’ 2025 world tour, which includes stops in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Along the way, they’ll be joined by various guest acts, including members of Public Enemy, Rival Sons, and even Sex Pistols legends at different venues. While these guests aren’t confirmed for India yet, the energy around the tour is definitely high.
Guns N’ Roses holds a legendary status in rock history. Appetite for Destruction still stands as the best-selling debut album in U.S. history, and their Not in This Lifetime tour (2016-2019) became one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever. Even now, they continue to pull in millions of listeners, almost over 24 million monthly streams on Spotify alone.
Anil Makhija from BookMyShow Live, who’s bringing them to India, called it a proud moment. “Their music brought people together and defined a generation,” he said.
For Indian rock fans, May 17 promises to be a truly unforgettable night.