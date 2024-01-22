Gujarat boat tragedy: 12 students, 2 teachers drown in Vadodara

Eyewitnesses claim the boat was overloaded beyond its 14-passenger capacity and the children were not given life jackets

Members of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services conduct search and rescue after a boat capsized at Harni Lake in Vadodara on January 18, 2024 (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In a tragic turn of events in Vadodara city, Gujarat, India, a boat carrying schoolchildren capsized in Harni Lake, leading to the drowning of twelve students aged seven to 12 and two teachers.

The incident occurred on Thursday (18), and two individuals have been arrested by the police concerning the tragedy. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining victims.

According to authorities, of the 18 students and two teachers on board, those rescued are currently receiving medical treatment.

The boat, which eyewitnesses claim was overloaded beyond its 14-passenger capacity, led to the incident that has since captured national attention, the BBC reported.

Parents and relatives of the victims are pointing fingers at the authorities, accusing them of neglecting essential safety measures.

According to an individual whose relative was among the rescued, the school had planned a picnic that included a boat ride but failed to provide life jackets for the children.

Federal minister Harsh Sanghvi revealed that only 10 of the boat’s passengers were wearing life jackets, highlighting the lack of adequate safety gear.

The scene at the lake on Thursday was one of anguish, as parents gathered, questioning the decision to allow the students onto the boat without proper safety equipment.

One parent blamed the incident on systemic negligence involving the government and school authorities.

The sister of one of the students who died alleged that the school had initially mentioned a water park visit, only to change the destination to a lake. She also said there was a lack of response from school officials since the incident.

Sanghvi has attributed the fault to the boat operator and contractor, refusing to dismiss it as a mere mistake.

The Gujarat government has launched an inquiry into the incident, demanding a report within ten days.

Reports indicate that approximately 80 students from New Sunrise School were on the picnic, with some participating in the ill-fated boat ride and others involved in different activities.

The accident is believed to have been caused by an issue with the “balance” of the boat.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are frequent in India, commonly attributed to issues such as overcrowding, inadequate maintenance, and insufficient safety measures.