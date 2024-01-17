Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor praises Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Bandit Queen’

Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial venture Masoom… The Next Generation.

Djimon Hounsou (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Recipient of several accolades, including a BAFTA Award, Shekhar Kapur is a well-known filmmaker who has several successful Hindi and English-language films to his credit. Bandit Queen, starring Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey, is considered one of the most notable films in his filmography. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Djimon Hounsou is also a fan of the film.

During a media interaction, Hounsou and Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy were asked if they watched any Indian films. While Murphy said no and also felt terrible to acknowledge that, Hounsou praised Kapur’s 1994 release Bandit Queen.

“Yes, I know one Indian film, Shekhar Kapur’s film about Bandit Queen, that was a very, very poignant film, that was one memorable film and it is because of Shekhar Kapur also he was such a great director,” Hounsou said.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial venture Masoom… The Next Generation. The film is a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles and Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar as child artists.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh likely to make a three-film announcement soon
NEWS
Netflix unveils post-theatrical Tamil film slate
MUSIC
Performing in India helps my perspective as an artist: DJ Hardwell
NEWS
Twinkle graduates from UK’s Goldsmith College; Akshay reacts
NEWS
Winter of despair for Kashmir’s line producers, artists
NEWS
‘Our beloved Lata Didi will be missed on Jan 22’, says Modi
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ sets release date
TELEVISION
Mohit Raina to headline ‘Kan Khajura’
NEWS
Priyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday
NEWS
Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel
NEWS
Teja Sajja transcends regional boundaries with ‘HanuMan’
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey to headline ‘The Sabarmati Report’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW