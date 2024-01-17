‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor praises Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Bandit Queen’

Djimon Hounsou (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Recipient of several accolades, including a BAFTA Award, Shekhar Kapur is a well-known filmmaker who has several successful Hindi and English-language films to his credit. Bandit Queen, starring Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey, is considered one of the most notable films in his filmography. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Djimon Hounsou is also a fan of the film.

During a media interaction, Hounsou and Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy were asked if they watched any Indian films. While Murphy said no and also felt terrible to acknowledge that, Hounsou praised Kapur’s 1994 release Bandit Queen.

“Yes, I know one Indian film, Shekhar Kapur’s film about Bandit Queen, that was a very, very poignant film, that was one memorable film and it is because of Shekhar Kapur also he was such a great director,” Hounsou said.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial venture Masoom… The Next Generation. The film is a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles and Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar as child artists.

