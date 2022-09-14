‘Grandma’s loss leaves a deep void in our lives’

The extended Solanki family (from left) Shailesh, Ramniklal, Ravi Karia, Poulomi, Shefali, Kashyap Karia, Sheila, Shyaamal, Jahnvi Karia, Krishna, Kalpesh, Jaimin, Parvatiben, Vyoma Karia, Sadhana Karia, Aditya and Rashmita with a vendor (squatting, centre)

By: POULOMI SOLANKI

WE ARE forever blessed to have loved and been loved by a truly special and remarkable soul, our beautiful grandmother, Parvatiben Solanki. She was our constant, our pillar, and our strength, and leaves a deep void in our lives.

Grandma showed us that love is an action. She went above and beyond for not only her loved ones, but for all those she encountered. Caring and providing for those less fortunate was always at the front and centre of her mind, from funding the education of children in India to making extra chapati to feed the birds visiting our garden.

She had a unique relationship with each of her 11 grandchildren, a special bond that we all cherished. She cared for us in a way only our grandmother could, meaningfully, with deliberation, undivided attention, and her characteristic gentleness.

She exuded a warmth and sincerity that was distinctive to her – ever understanding, compassionate, and tender. She provided us with a strong sense of belonging and safety, and had a rare ability to make you feel understood and seen; her kind smile and calming presence would immediately make you feel at ease.

We could talk to her about anything and everything, knowing she would listen without judgement and help us see right from wrong. She was uniquely fair, wise, and empathetic, often guiding us to see the other’s perspective.

She was our confidante on all things love, teaching us the importance of compromise, patience, and gratitude.

Her relationship with our dearest grandfather exemplified this – they supported each other unconditionally, read, worked and laughed together, and built and sustained an unshakeable bond. They made us feel like we were the centre of their world, and we would not be who we are today without their life lessons, perseverance, and innumerable sacrifices.

Grandma was happiest when surrounded by her family. She lived her life with purpose, determination and grace, and taught us by example through her unwavering adherence to her core values to serve and love all. We will forever remember her smiling in front of the weeping willow tree in our garden that she tended to with so much love. Like that tree, she sustained, grounded, and centred us, ever graceful, resilient, and at peace.