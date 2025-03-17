Skip to content
Grand closing of international yoga festival celebrated with dignitaries in Rishikesh

Grand closing ceremony at Parmarth Niketan, attended by several esteemed dignitaries

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 17, 2025
The International Yoga Festival culminated in a grand closing ceremony at Parmarth Niketan, attended by several esteemed dignitaries. The Honourable Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Shri Gurmit Singh Ji, was awarded the prestigious Ganga Award for his notable contributions. The Governor emphasised the importance of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual growth, and praised Uttarakhand as the land of penance and saints.

Prominent figures such as H. H. Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, President of Parmarth Niketan, Pujya Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati Ji, and Padma Shri Kailash Kher, along with renowned drummer Padma Shri Shivamani, were also in attendance. The Governor underscored the global message of peace and unity through yoga, encouraging participants to become ambassadors of yoga worldwide.

In his speech, Padma Shri Kailash Kher reflected on the importance of living with purpose and combining knowledge with meditation, reinforcing yoga’s role in personal transformation.

The festival, which drew participants from across the globe, showcased cultural performances, yoga demonstrations, and inspiring speeches, all set against the scenic backdrop of the sacred River Ganga.

