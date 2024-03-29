Govinda returns to politics after 14 years

The former Congress Lok Sabha MP joined the ruling Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Govinda (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is known for his excellent comic timing and dance steps, on Thursday joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Mumbai, making a comeback in politics after a 14-year hiatus.

The former Congress Lok Sabha MP joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the time of election season.

Govinda, who gave multiple superhit films in his decades-long career, made a blockbuster entry into electoral politics in 2004. That year, the Hero No. 1 actor emerged as a “giant killer” when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s and whose films were massy family entertainers, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

“I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long ‘vanvas’ (exile),” he remarked.

The veteran actor, whose full name is Govinda Ahuja, said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he remarked after his re-entry into politics, albeit under the banner of a different political party, which comes at a time when the country is in the midst of Lok Sabha polls.

The actor said the development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unbelievable.

Shinde, who took over as CM in June 2022, said there is positivity and prosperity in Mumbai and pollution levels are also coming down in the metropolis.

He maintained the versatile actor has joined his party without any pre-conditions and rejected suggestions that the entry was linked to elections.

“Govinda stands for progress. He is impressed with Modiji’s development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry. He has joined us without any conditions,” Shinde asserted.

“Govinda has ended his vanvas and come to Ram rajya,” noted the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP.

“My government is pro-development and pro-people, and he was impressed (with its policies),” Shinde said.

Asked whether the actor will be fielded from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, Shinde clarified he hadn’t put any conditions.

“He just wants to work for the film industry,” he said, adding Govinda hasn’t joined the party for an election ticket.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing ‘Mahayuti’ coalition in the state, will soon release its list of Lok Sabha candidates.