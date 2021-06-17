Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294

HEADLINE STORY

Government may soon introduce right to choose work from home

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

MILLIONS of office staff in Britain may soon be given the right to choose work from home arrangement permanently, media reports claimed, adding that the government is planning to introduce legislation that will bar bosses from forcing employees to come to the workplace.

A reported leaked Whitehall paper suggests that the government is working on a “hybrid model for new normal” under which employees cannot be forced to return to offices even after the Covid restrictions are lifted. 

“We are looking at introducing a default right to flexible working. That would cover things like reasonable requests by parents to start late so they can drop their kids at childcare,” Daily Mail quoted a Whitehall source in a report on Wednesday (16).

“But in the case of office workers in particular it would also cover working from home – that would be the default right unless the employer could show good reason why someone should not,” the source said.

The government is said to consult on the plan over the summer while possible legislation may come later this year though such a move is most likely to spark a fierce cabinet battle.

Both prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of exchequer Rishi Sunak are known for being strong proponents of returning to the office and have spoken about the benefits of office life as well as the danger that a permanent home-based culture can create “zombie towns”.

A report from Tony Blair this week also warned that almost six million white-collar jobs are at risk of being shipped abroad if the work-from-home revolution continues.

Former CBI director general and trade minister Digby Jones also warned in a column on Thursday (17) that if the government goes ahead with its plans for the right to “hybrid working”, Britain is at the risk of becoming a “zombie nation that no longer functions as a vibrant, essential destination for international capital and foreign visitors”.

In contrast, cabinet office minister Michael Gove suggested this week on Radio 4 that the UK may not go “back to the status quo”, reportedly referring to a hybrid model that included home working.

At present, employees have the legal right to request flexible working after working for an employer for at least 26 weeks. Employers can reject the application for several reasons.

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
British Army: ‘A world of opportunities’
News
NHS to start world’s first artificial pancreas system trial
News
Over-21s can book jabs as fear of vaccine shortage looms; cases peak in Blackburn
News
Johnson’s former senior black aide accuses Tories of stoking “culture war”
INDIA
Covid-19: Youth in the ‘high thousands’ purchase life insurance in India
News
UK set to make Covid shots mandatory for care home staff; NHS to be next
HEADLINE STORY
UK ministers to be advised against mass vaccination for children, says report
News
Met Police is still systemically racist, says former chief superintendent
INDIA
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
News
New rule allows officials to issue a ‘non molestation’ order via phone, email…
INDIA
Indian Prime Minister Modi calls for reducing pressure on land & its resources
News
Covid jabs for over-18s soon, NHS plans to cover maximum Britons before “terminus…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
From RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pen Studios announces its line…
Du Plessis ruled out of remaining PSL matches after concussion,…
Government may soon introduce right to choose work from home
New stand and hotel expansion at Emirates Old Trafford cricket…
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Thinking of getting behind the camera again
£36mn-boost to 38 AI-projects to revolutionise NHS care