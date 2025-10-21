Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Government borrowing hits five-year September high of £20.2bn

Borrowing over the first six months of the financial year stood at £99.8bn, up £11.5bn from the same period last year.

Bank of England

A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, September 23, 2024.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Debt interest payments rose to £9.7bn, up £3.8bn from a year earlier.
  • Borrowing for the first six months of the financial year hit £99.8bn.
  • Public sector debt now stands at around 95.3% of GDP.

UK GOVERNMENT borrowing in September reached £20.2bn, the highest September total in five years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That was up £1.6bn from September last year. Higher debt interest payments offset increased receipts from taxes and national insurance, the ONS said.

Borrowing over the first six months of the financial year stood at £99.8bn, up £11.5bn from the same period last year.

September’s figure was slightly below some analysts’ expectations of £20.8bn but just above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s March projection of £20.1bn.

The government paid £9.7bn in debt interest in September, up £3.8bn from a year earlier. Public sector debt is estimated at 95.3% of GDP.

Capital Economics chief economist Paul Dales told the BBC’s Today programme the chancellor would "love tax receipts to be higher" but that it would depend on faster growth in the economy.

Capital Economics projects the government will need to raise £27bn in the Budget, with "higher taxes on households having to do the heavy lifting". Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said the government would "never play fast and loose with the public finances" and aims to reduce borrowing to cut "costly debt interest, instead putting that money into our NHS, schools and police".

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said borrowing was "soaring under this Labour government" and that "Rachel Reeves has lost control of the public finances and the next generation are being saddled with Labour's debts."

budget 2025government borrowingonspublic debtuk economy

Related News

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds
News

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds

Trump threatens continued tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
News

Trump threatens continued tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant
News

Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Reliance profit rises on retail and telecom boost

More For You

India-EU-Getty

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 28, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

European Council backs new EU-India strategic agenda, FTA by year-end

THE EUROPEAN Council on Monday approved conclusions on a ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ earlier announced by the European Commission, welcoming the “strong impetus” it gives to relations between the European Union and India.

The Belgium-based council, which sets the general political direction and priorities of the 27-member bloc, highlighted efforts on both sides to conclude an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us