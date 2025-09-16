UK–Africa business summit 2025 highlights trade, technology and resilient partnerships

Highlights:
- Dr Sudhir Ruparelia emphasised Uganda’s growing real estate, agriculture and tourism sectors.
- Lord Dolar Popat called for closer Commonwealth ties between Africa, the UK and India.
- Uganda’s ministers outlined regional integration, investment climate and agricultural transformation.
- Spiritual leader Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji urged ethical entrepreneurship rooted in integrity.
The 15th edition of the UK–Africa Business Summit took place on Friday, 12 September at The Royal Horseguards Hotel & One Whitehall Place, bringing together senior government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and diaspora stakeholders to strengthen trade and investment ties between the UK and African nations.
One of the most anticipated interventions came from Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Uganda’s richest businessman with an estimated fortune of $1.6 billion. Speaking of his family’s deep commitment to Uganda, Ruparelia said: “We’ve created thousands of jobs, benefiting millions of Ugandans. The real estate sector remains vibrant and agriculture presents countless opportunities. Hospitality and tourism are thriving – let’s seize the moment.”
Lord Dolar Popat, Member of the House of Lords and former UK Prime Minister’s Envoy to Africa, addressed Africa’s pivotal role amid shifting global trade realities. He urged closer Commonwealth ties, emphasising collaboration between Africa, the UK and India to strengthen trade resilience.
UK–Africa business summit 2025 www.easterneye.biz
The summit also hosted influential voices from government and diplomacy:
Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, set out East Africa’s integration agenda, focusing on accelerating AfCFTA adoption, removing non-tariff barriers and coordinating infrastructure to position the region as a competitive investment market.
Uganda featured prominently throughout the summit. Col Edith Nakalema highlighted the enabling investment climate under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, particularly through technology-driven efficiency in SHIPU’s operations to safeguard investors against cyber fraud.
UK–Africa business summit 2025
Dr Hillary Musoke Kisanja, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness and Value-Addition Development, unveiled Uganda’s roadmap to transform agriculture into a high-value, climate-resilient driver of growth.
HE Nimisha Madhvani, Uganda’s High Commissioner to the UK, joined other diplomats in a flagship session on trade, resilience and diplomacy, where participants examined how Africa can redefine its partnerships with the UK in an era of shifting alliances.
The Ugandan delegation also included Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development; Gen David Muhoozi, Minister of State for Internal Affairs; Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Permanent Secretary of the Internal Affairs Ministry; and Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa, Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control.
UK–Africa business summit 2025
Faith and ethical entrepreneurship
Spiritual leader Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, head of Das Dharam-Sachkhand Nanak Dham, graced the summit as Honorary Chief Guest. He urged delegates to embrace ethical entrepreneurship and align economic ambition with values of integrity and social good.
Spiritual leader Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, head of Das Dharam-Sachkhand Nanak Dham, graced the summit as Honorary Chief Guest
A platform for resilience
Summit founder and chairman Willy Mutenza acknowledged the challenges posed by renewed US tariffs and shifting geopolitical alignments, but stressed Africa’s resilience, pointing to expanding markets, a youthful population and growing infrastructure as long-term opportunities for investors.
Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, reinforced this vision with a presentation on Uganda’s sustained economic growth trajectory.
UK–Africa business summit 2025
Innovation and Africa’s future
The summit concluded with a high-level panel on digital trade, e-mobility, AI and climate-resilient investment. Industry leaders highlighted Africa’s emerging innovation-led growth model, from Kenya’s fintech ecosystems to Uganda’s science-based industrial strategy. The session underscored the importance of digital sovereignty, blended finance and ESG-aligned investment to unlock inclusive economic growth.