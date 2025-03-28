Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Government announces £1.7 bn transport investment for the North

Prime minister Keir Starmer said the plan aims to address long-standing transport issues and better connect Northern cities to support industries such as fintech in Leeds, life sciences in Liverpool, and film production in Bradford.

uk-railways-iStock

The package includes £415 million to upgrade the rail line between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, and York, a route affected by delays and disruptions. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE GOVERNMENT has announced a £1.7 billion investment to improve transport infrastructure across the North, focusing on buses, roads, and rail.

The funding aims to upgrade key routes and improve connectivity across the region.

The package includes £415 million to upgrade the rail line between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, and York, a route affected by delays and disruptions.

An additional £270m will be allocated to bus services, and £330m will go towards road maintenance.

The investment also supports local transport projects, including a new tram network in West Yorkshire, a new Merseyrail station in the Baltic Triangle, and improvements to the Bury Interchange with £80m in funding.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said the plan aims to address long-standing transport issues and better connect Northern cities to support industries such as fintech in Leeds, life sciences in Liverpool, and film production in Bradford.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said reliable public transport is essential for economic growth, while transport secretary Heidi Alexander highlighted the impact of the TransPennine Route Upgrade, which will reduce journey times between Manchester and Leeds from 50 to 42 minutes.

The funding is part of the government's wider Plan for Change, which aims to boost transport infrastructure outside London and the South East.

baltic triangleeconomic growthhuddersfieldinvestmentkeir starmerleedsmanchestermerseyrail stationrachel reevesroad maintenancetram networktransporttransport investmenttransport investment for the northtransport secretarywest yorkshireyork

Related News

20 Years of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – A TV Legacy That Lives On
Art & Culture

20 years of 'Grey’s Anatomy': The show that became a lifeline

IPL 2025 – GT vs MI: Who Will Secure Their First Win
Cricket

IPL 2025 - GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians aim for first win

Why Do Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Different Days? 3 Key Reasons
Spirituality

3 reasons why Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr on different days

Keir-Starmer-Getty
News

Starmer’s communications chief Matthew Doyle resigns after nine months

More For You

Leicester leaders push for major expansion amid local government shake-up

Leicester’s population is expected to grow from 372,000 now to just over 600,000 by 2028

Leicester leaders push for major expansion amid local government shake-up

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER leaders have named the areas they want to be incorporated into the city amid a shake-up of local government structures. The massive expansion plan would see a number of towns and villages at the city’s edges brought inside Leicester’s boundary.

Leicester City Council is looking to take part of Blaby and Harborough districts, and part of Oadby and Wigston and Charnwood boroughs. Among the communities being eyed up are Glenfield, Oadby, Wigston, Blaby, Whetstone, Syston, Anstey, Leicester Forest East, Birstall, Kirby Muxloe, Thurmaston and Countesthorpe.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lakshmi-Mittal-Getty

Mittal, who built his steel business over five decades, moved to the UK in 1995. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lakshmi Mittal may leave UK after non-dom tax abolition: report

STEEL tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is considering leaving the UK following the government’s decision to abolish the non-domiciled tax status. The move would make him one of the most prominent entrepreneurs to leave due to the tax reform.

Mittal, who has lived in the UK for three decades, has informed associates that his departure is likely due to Labour’s decision to end the non-dom regime, which allowed certain residents to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

The palace said in a statement that after receiving scheduled treatment in the morning, the king had 'temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

King Charles cancels engagements after cancer treatment side effects

KING CHARLES has postponed his engagements for Thursday and Friday after experiencing side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced.

The palace said in a statement that after receiving scheduled treatment in the morning, the king had "temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Rushdie to release first major work since stabbing
Rushdie was stabbed about 15 times: in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging his liver and intestines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Salman Rushdie to release first major work since stabbing

BRITISH-AMERICAN novelist Salman Rushdie will publish his first major work of fiction since the brutal stabbing that blinded him in one eye, his publisher said on Thursday (27).

The Eleventh Hour, is a collection of short stories examining themes and places of interest to Rushdie who narrowly escaped death during the 2022 attack. It will be released on November 4, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles Enjoys Bollywood Melody at Commonwealth Day Event

A cross-cultural moment that captured widespread attention

Getty

King Charles welcomed with Bollywood tune at Commonwealth Day ceremony

During the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted with an unexpected and memorable musical performance. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band played the iconic Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale,” creating a cross-cultural moment that captured widespread attention.

This unique performance combined traditional Scottish bagpipes with the Bollywood tune, surprising many of those in attendance and on social media. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, which was established in the early 1950s, is known for blending Scottish musical traditions with elements of Hindu culture. With branches in the UK, India, the USA, and Kenya, the band has performed at numerous high-profile events over the years. Among their previous notable appearances is a performance for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at Madison Square Garden.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc