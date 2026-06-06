Southampton agency GottaBe! wins two honours at HSBC and FSB awards

GottaBe! won the National Diversity, Equality and Inclusion award.

The agency also secured the HSBC Customer Champion award for the South & Thames Valley region.

The awards were presented at the Small Business Growth Awards in London.

Southampton-based marketing agency GottaBe! has added two more accolades to its growing list of achievements after winning both the National Diversity, Equality and Inclusion award and the HSBC Customer Champion award at the Small Business Growth Awards.

The agency was recognised at the awards ceremony held at the Savoy Hotel in London, where businesses from across the UK gathered to celebrate success in areas ranging from innovation and sustainability to customer service and business growth.

From regional success to national recognition

GottaBe!'s multicultural marketing division, GottaBe! Ethnic, secured the National Diversity, Equality and Inclusion award after progressing from the regional stage to the national finals. The agency also emerged as the winner of the HSBC Customer Champion award for the South & Thames Valley region.

The Small Business Growth Awards, organised by HSBC UK and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), recognise small businesses and self-employed professionals that have demonstrated growth, customer service excellence and a positive contribution to their communities.

GottaBe! was invited to the national finals after first winning at regional level. The final event, hosted by entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies MBE, brought together winners from regions across the UK.

A focus on inclusion and customer engagement

Founder and managing director Tomasz Dyl said the recognition reflected the company's long-standing commitment to both its customers and wider community.

"Being acknowledged at both regional and national level is a real honour and a testament to the values we live by every day – putting people, community and customers at the heart of everything we do," he said.

The agency has built a reputation for multicultural marketing campaigns and diversity-focused initiatives, while also running industry events aimed at encouraging wider conversations around equality, diversity and inclusion.

Its client portfolio has included organisations such as DKMS, Just Eat and Western Union, alongside projects designed to help brands better connect with multicultural audiences.

The latest awards place GottaBe! among a select group of UK small businesses recognised nationally for their work in customer service and inclusion, two areas that continue to play an increasingly prominent role in the business landscape.