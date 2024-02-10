  • Saturday, February 10, 2024
‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film

The movie will be directed by Natasha Kermani from a script she wrote.

Kit Harington (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are set to reunite for an upcoming gothic horror movie.

Titled The Dreadful, the movie will be directed by Natasha Kermani from a script she wrote, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses and Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society.

But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne, according to the official logline.

The Dreadful will be produced by Redwire Pictures/Tunnel’s Luke Daniels, as well as Storyboard Media’s Patrick Muldoon Patrick Hibler, and Lucas Jarach. Greg Lauritano also produces under his Black Magic banner.

Turner and Harington broke out with HBO’s epic fantasy show “Game of Thrones”, in which they played the lead roles of half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. The show, created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Turner most recently appeared in the feature film Do Revenge as well as the HBO miniseries The Staircase. Her upcoming project is the British crime series Joan.

Harington was recently seen in the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations, and movies Blood for Dust and Baby Ruby.

