Website Logo
  • Monday, December 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to PM Modi: ‘Look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency’

Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu formally handed over Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, to Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter/Sundar Pichai

By: Mohnish Singh

Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday here and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership.

Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said he looked forward to continuing strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.

“Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all, Pichai said in a tweet.

India formally assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 this year from Indonesia.

Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu formally handed over Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, to Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco.

“Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation,” Sandhu had said in a tweet.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Pichai had thanked Sandhu and the Consul General for hosting me him to receive the Padma Bhushan.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me,” he said.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, became the CEO of the company in 2015. PM Modi had congratulated him on his appointment as CEO.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
What is viral TikTok trend ‘the Lion Diet’ and is it safe?
UK
Racist attack victim feels system let him down after attacker escapes jail
News
Hungry Sheffield thief orders two lamb burgers at the gun store he had his friends…
News
Former Pak Army chief Bajwa has lot to tell about ex-PM Imran’s rise in politics:…
News
PM Rishi Sunak reaffirms UK defensive support to Ukraine for new year
News
Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut
News
Health alert! Here’s why you shouldn’t spend more than 10 minutes in the…
UK
Braverman’s rhetoric is fuelling racism, ‘normalising’ the politics of Nigel Farage, says former…
News
Sunak ‘as angry as anyone else’ about migrant crisis and ‘determined to fix…
News
UK’s Rwanda deportation plan is lawful, court rules
News
Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline: Study
HEALTH
Should you really drink warm water first thing in the morning?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW