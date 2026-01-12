Golden Globes 2026: 'One Battle After Another' and 'Adolescence' rule the night with four wins each

Highlights

One battle after another wins four awards, including best comedy or musical



Adolescence matches it with four wins, led by the best limited series



First Golden Globe wins for Paul Thomas Anderson and Timothée Chalamet



Big night for new TV shows, including the Pitt, the Studio, and Pluribus



One Battle After Another leads the film winners

One Battle After Another and Adolescence dominated the 83rd Golden Globes, each taking home four awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s counterculture comedy thriller One Battle After Another won best comedy or musical film, along with best director and best screenplay for Anderson. These marked his first-ever Golden Globe wins.

In his second speech, Anderson said: “I love doing what I do so this is just fun,” before paying tribute to late assistant director Adam Somner, who died in November 2024.

Teyana Taylor won best supporting female actor for her role in the film, beating Amy Madigan and Ariana Grande. She dedicated the award “to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight”, adding: “We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Adolescence continues awards run

Netflix drama Adolescence added four more trophies to its growing collection, including best limited series.

Writer Jack Thorne said the show was not meant to criticise young people, but rather “the filth and the debris we have laid in their path”.

Stephen Graham won best actor in a limited series, beating Jude Law and Paul Giamatti. Owen Cooper followed up his historic Emmy win by taking best supporting actor, while Erin Doherty won best supporting female actor.

Hamnet, Sinners, and other film winners

The largely fictionalised Shakespeare drama Hamnet won best drama film and best lead actress in a drama for Jessie Buckley. Producer Steven Spielberg said director Chloé Zhao was the only filmmaker who could have made the film.

Buckley, beating Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence, said: “This is a real, real honour. I love what I do and I love being a part of this industry.”

Ryan Coogler’s period horror Sinners won for original score and for cinematic and box office achievement. “I just wanna thank the audience for showing up,” Coogler said.

Timothée Chalamet won best lead male actor in a comedy for ping-pong caper Marty Supreme, beating Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. It was his first Globe win, and he said losing his previous four nominations made this moment “that much sweeter”. He is now the youngest winner in the category.

Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent won best film not in the English language, and Wagner Moura won best lead actor in a drama. Beating Michael B Jordan and Dwayne Johnson, he became the first Brazilian winner in the category.

Rose Byrne won best lead female actor in a comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, beating Emma Stone and Cynthia Erivo. She joked the indie was made for “$8.50”.

Stellan Skarsgård won best supporting male actor for Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value. “Cinema should be seen in cinemas,” he said.

Netflix also picked up two awards for KPop: Demon Hunters, now the platform’s most-watched film ever, winning animated feature and original song for Golden.

New TV shows make their mark

Freshman series dominated the television awards.

Hospital drama The Pitt won best drama series, beating Severance, Slow Horses and The Diplomat. Noah Wyle won best actor in a drama and thanked healthcare workers in his speech.

Apple comedy The Studio won best comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning best male actor in a comedy series.

Rhea Seehorn won best female actor in a drama series for Pluribus, thanking creator Vince Gilligan for “the role of a lifetime”.

Jean Smart won best female actor in a musical or comedy TV series for the third time for Hacks, joking: “What can I say, I’m a greedy bitch.”

Other winners included Michelle Williams for limited series Dying for Sex and Ricky Gervais for standup comedy on television.

Politics, protests, and sharp jokes

While the ceremony largely avoided politics, several stars wore “ICE OUT” or “Be Good” pins in protest against US immigration enforcement.

Mark Ruffalo criticised Donald Trump on the red carpet, calling him “the worst human being”.

Host Nikki Glaser returned for a second year, joking that the Globes were “without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now”. She poked fun at Hollywood, politics and celebrity culture throughout the night.

The ceremony also introduced a new category for best podcast, won by Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Who missed out and what’s next

Big names leaving empty-handed included Frankenstein, The Diplomat, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and Bugonia.

Last year’s big winners included Demi Moore, Adrien Brody and Shōgun.

Oscar nominations will be announced on 22 January, with the ceremony set for 15 March.