Going back to a first love

POPULAR STAR SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA ALL SET FOR FILM RETURN

by ASJAD NAZIR

SHE may not have been on the big screen for more than 12 years, but Shilpa Shetty Kundra has continued to live life to the fullest.

The actress has been a judge on reality TV shows, done endorsements, promoted good health on multiple platforms, travelled the world, and most importantly, devoted time to family life.

This year the Bollywood star makes a return to her first love of acting with two movies, and is looking forward to taking on more cinematic challenges.

Eastern Eye caught up with Shilpa to talk about her acting return, good health, family life, inspirations, love for the UK and more…

How do you decide what projects to take up?

I work with instincts. I really believe you should trust your gut. It has taken me 12 years to green light the two film projects I’m doing – Nikamma and Hungama. When it comes to brands, there’s a lot of due diligence and it has to be synonymous with me. It has to be worth the time. Money strangely doesn’t take precedence in any of these scenarios. For me, it’s about qualitative work and has to resonate with my personality. When it comes to movies, it has to be something different and something I haven’t tried before.

Why don’t you do more films?

I didn’t do movies in the last 12 years. It was a self-imposed sabbatical. I wanted to dedicate more time to my family, especially my son. Now he’s seven-and-a-half years old, there’s more time, so I thought I’d direct my self to what I love most. In terms of finding good roles, I think today there are far meatier roles for women in comparison to earlier. It’s a welcome change and the content produced is fantastic.

In terms of acting, do you have a dream role?

I don’t know about a dream role, but up until a few years ago, I thought playing a courtesan would be interesting. But today, I think differently. I want to do maybe a hardcore action-oriented film. I think we’ve come of age and people and audiences are ready to see women don powerful roles.

Can you tell us more about your forthcoming films?

My first one is Nikamma, releasing on June 5, and is directed by Sabbir Khan. It’s a really interesting role. I love that it’s very Indian in its values, but so entertaining and funny as well. It’s a film people will love!

The second, Hungama 2, is helmed by Priyadarshan – he’s coming back after five years, and it’s my comeback with Venus, the production house that introduced me. So it’s a franchise we’re taking forward.It’s an out-and-out comedy. I’m looking forward to both because they are very different from each other.

What has the experience of doing television been like?

My tryst with television was really lucky. I enjoy doing TV. It really works in my scheme of things. We shoot once or twice a week and it pays really well. It is a great platform to reach your audiences.

I just feel I’m more relevant today because of TV. The younger generation that haven’t watched my movies know me because of television. I am so grateful and thankful for all these opportunities. I have my own connection with those audiences. Today, you no longer can call TV the small screen because you see all the big actors on it, so why relegate it to that term?

Which of the shows have you enjoyed being a judge on the most?

I have done a lot of TV and garnered huge ratings for it. But I have to make a special mention for Super Dancers. I’ve enjoyed my tryst on this show. Our fourth season will start in June. It’s loved by audiences all over, young and old. It’s just different because you see talent from all over India and ages starting from three to 13. It’s incredible to see the kind of ingenuity that these kids have. I really enjoy this show.

You have encountered loads of talent on TV as a judge, but what advice would you give newcomers starting out their journey?

I’m still learning and life is a learning curve, but with whatever little experience I’ve had with television, I think that nothing fake really works. You can fake it on the big screen, but on TV you have to be honest. You have to connect with your audiences. I’ve done a lot of reality shows, and for all those people who appear or want to appear on it, I think you just have to be yourself. You have to be the best version of yourself.

Tell us more…

I really think that somewhere, people want to see your flaws and your strengths all packaged together. I am actually so self-deprecating on television. Through TV, people realise there is a human side to us. That’s my only advice. I’d also like to say that on TV if you have talent, you can make it very, very big!

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I’ve got as a celebrity is to never explain and never complain.

You have promoted health in many different ways, how important is that to you?

Health is important to me for sure, but it should also be important to everyone. As a celebrity given the opportunity to make a difference through my social media platforms, I have made absolute use of it to try and be a catalyst in bringing about awareness in health, nutrition and overall wellness. It should be important and we should take it seriously.

What key health tips can you give?

People tend to ignore important aspects, which are very small changes that can be made in our lives. For example, concentrating on breathing, eating on time, making sure that you don’t eat after a certain time, maybe at least three hours before you sleep. These are very small tasks that we think don’t make a difference, but I can assure you it will translate into good health.

So change is important?

I feel we only take our health seriously when we get a prescription. This is a warning sign and I want people to know that you see so many diseases out there. They happen because of the modification we have made in our lifestyle. We need to make a change. The time is now and it’s calling out to you. Please download the Shilpa Shetty app and you will see ways and means of how to go about it, whether it be exercise or nutrition, which is a very important aspect of wellness. It’s very dear to me. This is my journey and it’s going to help me in my karma to bring good health to everyone.

How do you balance a family and professional life?

I think women are good at multi-tasking. It’s hard, but not impossible. I make sure that my schedules work around my child and husband’s. I don’t ever compromise on work and never compromise on my holidays. On holidays, I absolutely switch off. It’s just me time and family time! At work, I give that 100 per cent. I’m just happy I have a great support system in my husband, caretakers, mother and in-laws, who are very encouraging and proud of whatever I do. I’m blessed.

Do you ever get time for yourself, and what are your big passions?

That’s a million-dollar question! The good thing is that I am in a milieu that I enjoy. Acting is my passion and I love it. It’s great to be paid for something you enjoy doing. On Sundays, I prefer not to work unless I’m in dire straits. So on those days, I’ll maybe get a massage. I love spreading the word when it comes to how you can have good health. I’m passionate about health, fitness, yoga and meditating.

Today, what inspires you?

Life is a gift and I’m inspired by all the greats and achievers! I like to push the envelope and do what I haven’t done before. People inspire me as well. The more I march ahead, I get the sense that people appreciate what I do. They recognise there’s a lot of effort that goes into all I am doing. They show that kind of love back. I think that helps me put in more effort in whatever I decide to do. Through your medium, I want to thank people who show me so much love.

You are an adopted Brit, what do you most love about the UK?

What’s not to love? I love the people and my husband is from there. London is a second home and we have a house there. When we’re there for holidays twice a year for long spells, we go strawberry picking and have a whale of a time. We go to Winter Wonderland, Legoland and Chessington World of Adventures. I love my Tesco visits. It’s just time for me to unwind and I enjoy being there.

You seem to have achieved most of your dreams, but are there any unfulfilled ones?

No, I haven’t achieved most of my dreams. There isn’t a dream that I have dreamed that didn’t manifest, touch wood. We are the architects of our happiness, miseries and successes. I have a happy and healthy family and that’s my cherished dream every day. There are many more dreams I wish to achieve. Let’s see. It’s not the end of my life, it’s just the beginning.

What is your idea of happiness?

Happiness is really a state of mind. You have to fine-tune your mind – that’s why they say your mind is more powerful than your body. If you believe you are happy and what’s happening is great, and if you have gratitude, you will feel happy. You have to be comfortable in your skin. You have to believe that whatever happens, happens for the best and God has a better plan. Happiness is something you can tweak into your head. I can safely say I’m a happy person. There will be low phases, and at times I feel bogged down by the workload. It’s normal and you just have to snap your fingers and understand that there’s a cycle; you have to get over it.