India’s Godrej family splits business empire into two groups

The restructuring will take place once regulatory approvals are secured. Both companies will retain the Godrej brand.

A Godrej Aerospace logo is pictured during a press conference outside the plant in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Godrej family in India has decided to split its conglomerate into two entities, Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries, as per a filing made on Tuesday.

The restructuring will take place once regulatory approvals are secured. Both companies will retain the Godrej brand.

Jamshyd Godrej, aged 75, will lead Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) as chairperson and managing director, with Nyrika Holkar as executive director.

GEG operates in sectors like aerospace, aviation, defence, and liquid engines.

Previously, Jamshyd Godrej held positions at Godrej & Boyce, a company founded in 1897.

Nadir Godrej, aged 73, will chair Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes listed companies such as Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, and Astec Lifesciences.

GIG will be overseen by Nadir’s brother Adi Godrej and their immediate family.

(Reuters)