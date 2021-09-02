Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092

News

Global Covid-19 survey achieves Guinness record

People queue to get inaculated with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Siliguri on September 2, 2021. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A WORLDWIDE Covid-19 study led by UK experts and conducted in Indian hospitals among other global facilities, has won a Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest scientific collaboration.

Surgeon Aneel Bhangu, from the University of Birmingham, the study’s co-lead author, said the research was aimed at improving understanding of the coronavirus.

The record for ‘Most authors on a single peer-reviewed academic paper’ is now held by the Universities of Birmingham and Edinburgh, after 15,025 scientists around the globe contributed to the major research into the impact of Covid-19 on surgical patients.

It involved more than 140,000 patients in 116 countries.

“Being awarded the Guinness world Records title for the worlds largest scientific collaboration highlights the scale of our global partnership, which aims to contribute to our understanding of Covid-19 and help to save as many lives as possible around the world,” said Bhangu.

“It marks the hard work of thousands of medical colleagues around the world to understand the changes needed in how surgery must be delivered if we are to beat the virus and reduce its impact on surgical patients,” he added.

Funded by the UK government’s National Institute of Health Research (NIHR), the research concluded that patients waiting for elective surgery should be treated as a vulnerable group and have access to Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general population – potentially helping to avoid thousands of post-operative deaths linked to the virus.

This was seen as particularly important for low- and middle-income Countries (LMICs), where access to vaccination remains limited. Vaccination is also likely to decrease post-operative pulmonary complications, reducing intensive care use and overall healthcare costs.

Overall, the scientists estimated that global prioritisation of pre-operative vaccination for elective patients could prevent an additional 58,687 Covid-19-related deaths in one year.

The COVIDSurg Collaborative team of researchers published their findings in the British Journal of Surgery (BJS), Europe’s leading surgical journal, after studying data from 1,667 hospitals in countries including India, the UK, Australia, Brazil, China, the UAE and the US.

In India, the study was conducted across 56 hospitals – among the largest alongside Germany and Italy.

Researchers also explored the timing of surgery after Covid infection, pre-operative isolation, and risks of blood clots, the results of which were published in the fieldleading journal Anaesthesia.

According to the experts, during the first wave of the pandemic, up to 70 per cent of elective surgeries were postponed, resulting in an estimated 28 million procedures being delayed or cancelled.

While surgery volumes have started to recover in many countries, ongoing disruption is likely to continue in 2021, particularly in the event of countries battling further waves of Covid-19, the experts said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Driffield mural slammed for failing to depict BAME people
News
Exclusive! Asian and Black police officers new recruitment campaign as ‘A chance of a lifetime…
PAKISTAN
We need to adjust to new reality in Afghanistan: Raab
News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
UK
Covid affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection, study says
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka seizes staple stocks to rein in prices
News
Kashmir separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
News
Britain reports nearly 50 cases of Mu Covid-19 variant first found in Colombia
News
Sarpong: I had to confront my own unconscious bias
News
Naseeruddin Shah upset with Indian Muslims for celebrating Taliban’s return in Afghanistan
News
Britain to give third Covid-19 jab to immunosuppressed
UK
Sadiq Khan favours war memorial for Muslim soldiers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Driffield mural slammed for failing to depict BAME people
Exclusive! Asian and Black police officers new recruitment campaign as…
We need to adjust to new reality in Afghanistan: Raab
Release date of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious…
Global Covid-19 survey achieves Guinness record