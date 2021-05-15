Giving life before birth: Meet foetal expert Basky Thilaganathan

ACCLAIMED Sri Lankan-origin British surgeon, Basky Thilaganathan, who was featured in Channel 4’s “Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles,” has spoken of how he hopes the documentary will help change a “hugely judgmental culture” regarding women who make difficult decisions about difficult pregnancies and women who choose termination for whatever reason.

“What really upsets me is when parents in really difficult situations are judged for what they’ve done,” said the 55-year-old foetal medicine expert. “Women make tough choices. Sometimes they choose brave decisions and other times they say, ‘This is just too much for us. We want to end the pregnancy’.”

Director of fetal medicine at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, Thilaganthan and his team perform hundreds of intricate procedures to help give unborn babies a chance of life, who are otherwise very ill or likely to be born with some disability, by operating on them while they are still in the womb.

Thilaganathan, along with one of his colleagues, Professor Asma Khalil, are the stars of the recently-releasedChannel 4′ docu-series that highlights the miracle of foetal surgery in the womb.

Describing one of such cases where a baby had a tumor in his lungs, the docu-series shows how a 2 mm needle was inserted across through mother’s skin, and then down through 25 layers of adipose tissue, muscles, the muscles of the womb, and finally the chest wall of the baby, heading for the 1mm blood vessel that was feeding the tumor.

Thilaganathan’s task was to “zap” the blood vessel without interfering with the heart, which was just one centimeter away.

He points out how decades of improvements in medical science, including lasers and ultrasound, have made these surgeries possible as compared to 30 years ago when the surgery would have involved opening up the uterus, pulling out the baby, cutting open her chest, removing the tumor, putting her back in and sewing up the uterus.

Sri Lankan in origin, Thilaganathan grew up in Nigeria, where his father worked as a civil engineer. At 11, he was sent to boarding school in England, at Dulwich College. He still lives in Dulwich with his wife, a breast cancer nurse, and two daughters.

He got trained under Kypros Nicolaides and was part of the team when the latter performed the first surgery to correct twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a rare complication when identical twins share a placenta.

Talking about the remarkable Channel 4 docu-series, Thilaganathan said it irks him that the series focuses on himself and his colleague, Professor Khalil, to the exclusion of three other consultants.

Also, he thinks the title might be misleading as “we’re not surgeons. We’re foetal medicine experts.”