  • Sunday, July 04, 2021
News

George Galloway eyes possible future byelections in east London and Leicester

George Galloway (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

GEORGE Galloway is now eyeing to contest on more seats, including east London and Leicester, as he has promised that his party will fight more possible future byelections, after losing narrowly at Batley and Spen  while giving Labour a tough fight.

Collecting more than one-fifth of the votes in the area, the former Labour and Respect MP came a convincing third behind Labour and the Conservatives, suggesting there has been a loss of a sizeable number of votes despite the win.

Labour campaigners also feel that there is “unprecedented dissatisfaction among Muslim voters” across the country.  

“Muslims feel like they are not being taken seriously by the leadership on the Labour party. There seems to be an attitude that Muslims have always voted Labour, so they’re always going to” The Guardian quoted Mustafa Al-Dabbagh, a spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Britain.

A campaign poster for Workers Party of Britain candidate George Galloway adorns a house in the Batley and Spen constituency in Batley, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

With seats opening up for by elections, there is reportedly a rise in concern inside the Labour party over Galloway gathering momentum in the future elections. 

While Leicester East is facing chances of going into byelection as its MP, Claudia Webbe- the Labour-turned-independent, is facing a harassment charge, Poplar and Limehouse in east London seat may also open up as  Apsana Begum- the Labour MP for the seat- is facing fraud charges, which might trigger a byelection if she is found guilty. 

While Poplar and Limehouse has a Muslim population of 33.6 per cent, as per 2011 census, Leicester East has a large Hindu population, alongside those of Muslim and Sikh faiths where Labour party’s controversial leaflet, featuring UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, will do more harm than any good. 

Known for being expelled from its ranks after urging British troops to “refuse to obey illegal orders” issued to them during the Iraq war, Galloway had earlier shown winning Muslim confidence with his win at Bethnal Green and Bow and Bradford West, which both have large numbers of Muslim constituents, under the Respect banner. 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

