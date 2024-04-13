Women quitting tech jobs worldwide due to gender disparity

According to Skillsoft’s annual ‘Women in Tech’ report, 40 per cent of women cited poor management, 39 per cent pointed to a lack of training and growth opportunities, and 26 per cent cited compensation issues.

37 per cent women in tech also showed interest in enhancing their skills in leadership and management and 23 per cent in project management. (Representative image: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Women worldwide are always criticised for not knowing the technical stuff, or it is either said that it is not their cup of tea, or we thought times had changed. But recently, women have quit their jobs due to gender disparity.

A recent study shows a trend of 31 per cent of women in technology worldwide contemplating leaving their jobs in the next 12 months. The probable reasons behind this mass quitting are gender disparity and job satisfaction. The primary factors contributing to women’s dissatisfaction in the tech industry include poor management, lack of training and growth opportunities, and inadequate compensation.

According to Skillsoft’s annual ‘Women in Tech’ report, 40 per cent of women cited poor management as the top reason they would leave their organisations. Meanwhile, 39 per cent pointed to a lack of training and growth opportunities, and 26 per cent cited compensation issues.

“Around 85 per cent of our survey respondents say there is a gender disparity within their team and 38 per cent are dissatisfied with their growth potential. We’re at a tipping point where the risk of attrition threatens to significantly widen an already prominent gender gap in the tech industry,” states Orla Daly, chief information officer at Skillsoft.

The survey, conducted virtually between September 2023 and January 2024, gathered responses from more than 500 women working in the technology industry.

The result also focused on the improvements to be made to avoid such situations, lack of training, particularly in advancing technologies like generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), is a significant impediment for women pursuing careers in tech. Women expressed a strong desire for hands-on practice (43 per cent) and flexible training formats (40 per cent).

A substantial 41 per cent of women surveyed expressed a desire for training in AI, emphasising the importance of involving and empowering women in the development of equitable and inclusive technology solutions.

Beyond AI, women in tech also showed interest in enhancing their skills in leadership and management (37 per cent) and project management (23 per cent). These skills are essential for advancing careers and taking on more prominent roles within organisations.

The survey revealed that women expressed dissatisfaction with managerial support (29 per cent), current pay (28 per cent), and diversity, equity, and inclusion (25 per cent). These factors contribute to the overall dissatisfaction and the decision to consider leaving their current positions.

It was also found that 36 per cent of women had improved their tech-related skills by earning certifications. This presents an opportunity for organisations to support their female employees by offering training programs and resources to help them grow their skills and advance in their careers.

Improving management practices, offering more training and growth opportunities, and ensuring fair compensation are essential steps toward retaining and advancing female talent in the industry.

As the tech sector continues to evolve, fostering an inclusive and equitable work environment for women is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for driving innovation and success. By supporting women’s advancement, companies can create a more diverse and dynamic workforce that benefits the entire industry.