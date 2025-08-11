Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gen Z swaps smartphones for retro ‘dumbphones’ in push for digital minimalism

The move away from smartphones often extends into other areas of life

retro phones

A growing number of young people are turning away from smartphones

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Gen Z is increasingly choosing simpler mobile devices over smartphones to reduce distractions and protect privacy.
  • The movement is part of a wider ‘retrotech’ revival, including analogue tools like film cameras and paper planners.
  • Concerns about digital fatigue, constant notifications, and the attention economy are driving the trend.
  • Many adopt hybrid solutions, pairing basic phones with secondary devices for essential modern functions.

A growing number of young people are turning away from smartphones in favour of simpler devices, such as flip phones and basic handsets, in an effort to reclaim focus, reduce digital distractions, and safeguard privacy. This ‘dumbphone’ revival is gaining traction globally, with the UK seeing its own share of adopters as part of a broader shift towards digital minimalism.

The attention economy backlash

Members of Gen Z, who have grown up with constant connectivity, are increasingly questioning the value of being online around the clock. UK research shows that 69% of people aged 16–21 report feeling worse about themselves after using social media, while nearly half would prefer life without the internet. Similar trends have been observed globally, with surveys showing a decline in average daily social media use among younger users since 2021.

Digital fatigue is often linked to the so-called attention economy – a system in which platforms compete for user time through targeted algorithms and constant notifications. This environment, many argue, fosters anxiety and distraction rather than connection.

Retrotech and Y2K nostalgia

What began as a nostalgic nod to early 2000s devices has evolved into a deliberate lifestyle choice. Flip phones, candy-bar handsets, and minimalist e-ink mobiles are being embraced not only for their retro style but also for their limited functionality. Popular on platforms like TikTok, the trend highlights a desire to break free from the constant prompts and content streams of modern smartphones.

Sales figures reflect the interest. In 2023, global sales of basic phones rose noticeably, with some manufacturers reporting double-digit growth. This resurgence has been accompanied by online communities swapping tips on living without app-driven devices.

The analogue revival

The move away from smartphones often extends into other areas of life. Film cameras, paper notebooks, physical alarm clocks, and stand-alone music players are making a comeback among younger consumers. Many see these tools as a way to regain control over their time, reduce dependence on digital services, and enjoy a more tactile, intentional lifestyle.

In addition to reducing distractions, analogue tools avoid the data collection practices of connected devices. This has made them attractive to those concerned about surveillance and the storage of personal information in the cloud.

Privacy concerns and data control

The shift is also rooted in growing concerns over privacy. In the UK, almost half of adults believe it is impossible to keep personal data safe online. Some young people are responding by choosing devices that operate offline or use open-source software with greater user control.

By moving to basic phones, users reduce the amount of personal information they share with tech companies, while also avoiding the targeted advertising that has become a defining feature of the smartphone era.

Balancing simplicity and modern needs

Completely abandoning a smartphone can be challenging. Navigation apps, mobile banking, and instant messaging are deeply integrated into daily life, making a total switch difficult. Many adopters compromise by using a basic phone for calls and texts, alongside a tablet or minimal-use smartphone for essential online tasks.

Others opt for modified smartphones with restricted features, disabling social media and other time-consuming apps while keeping practical tools like maps or email.

A small but telling shift

While smartphones still dominate the global market, the rise of dumbphones and analogue habits signals a notable cultural shift. For many in Gen Z, the move is less about rejecting technology entirely and more about reshaping it to fit their values.

By consciously stepping back from constant connectivity, they are challenging assumptions about what it means to be “always on” – and demonstrating that, for some, less really is more.

smartphonestechprivacyculturegen z

Related News

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G
'Spiritual world is our true home'
Lifestyle

'Spiritual world is our true home'

More For You

1 dead, 9 in hospital as toxic broccoli sparks national recall in Italy

The incident follows a separate outbreak last month in Sardinia

iStock

1 dead, 9 in hospital as toxic broccoli sparks national recall in Italy

Highlights:

  • 52-year-old man dies after eating contaminated broccoli and sausage sandwich.
  • Nine others hospitalised, including family members and other customers.
  • Authorities recall broccoli nationwide; food truck and produce seized.
  • Botulism suspected; investigation underway.

A man has died and nine others have been hospitalised in Italy following a suspected botulism outbreak linked to contaminated broccoli. Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall of broccoli after several people fell ill, all traced to the same street food vendor in southern Italy.

Man’s death linked to contaminated street food

The victim, identified as 52-year-old artist and musician Luigi Di Sarno from Cercola, Naples, became unwell while driving home from a holiday in Calabria. He had stopped with his family in Diamante, Cosenza province, where they bought broccoli and sausage sandwiches from a food truck.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labubu rakhis

Labubu rakhis sell out across India and spark early interest in British Asian communities

Instagram/mannatindia.in/the_crazyowl

Labubu rakhis dominate Raksha Bandhan in India as collectible craze reaches UK stores

Highlights:

  • Labubu rakhis and lumbas are outselling other novelty designs in India and gaining traction among British Asian buyers.
  • UK toy retailer The Entertainer is now stocking official Labubu dolls; over 100,000 fake units have been seized by UK Border Force.
  • Indian rakhi prices range from £0.38 (₹40) to £5.70 (₹600); Labubu collectibles in the UK cost £13.50–£211 (₹1,420–₹22,200).
  • Social media tag #LabubuRakhi is trending as pop culture blends with festive traditions.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 has taken a pop culture twist. Labubu-themed rakhis and lumbas are selling out in Indian markets from Delhi to Mumbai, with demand also emerging among British Asians. Known for its quirky charm, the Labubu character is now part of festive shopping lists, combining modern collectibles with the festival’s traditional ties.

Labubu rakhis Labubu rakhis sell out across India and spark early interest in British Asian communities Instagram/mannatindia.in/the_crazyowl

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra in War 2 after months of disciplined preparation

Instagram/bollyhunter

Inside Kiara Advani’s sustainable fitness plan for her first bikini role in 'War 2'

Highlights:

  • Kiara Advani followed a structured, protein-rich diet for her War 2 role alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
  • Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed her meals included protein pancakes, grilled chicken, avocado and sattu chaas.
  • The transformation was achieved without crash diets, focusing on balance, recovery and a strict sleep schedule.
  • Kiara’s first on-screen bikini appearance comes in the YRF Spy Universe’s highly anticipated 2025 release.

Kiara Advani’s striking new look in War 2, her debut in the YRF Spy Universe, is the result of months of planning, discipline and precision. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the actress plays Kavya Luthra, and her first-ever bikini scene on screen has already become a talking point.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara’s nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed that the goal was to get the actress in “the best shape of her life” without resorting to shortcuts. “She didn’t want crash diets or quick fixes. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong,” Nicole said.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV

iStock

Oral sex linked to skin cancer risk through stealth HPV infections, scientists warn

Highlights:

  • HPV, a common STI, is now potentially linked to a deadly form of skin cancer
  • A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV
  • Researchers say this discovery could shift the approach to diagnosing and treating some skin cancers
  • Protection measures include vaccination, safe sex practices, and regular screening


Human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most widespread sexually transmitted infections in the UK, is already associated with several serious cancers — cervical, throat, penile, anal, and head and neck cancers among them. Now, researchers in the US have raised concerns that it may also contribute to certain forms of skin cancer, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found signs of beta-HPV triggering squamous cell carcinoma in a young woman who had no major history of sun damage or other typical causes.

Keep ReadingShow less
CardioPrecision

The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes

MediaZoo

CardioPrecision performs world-first robot-assisted aortic valve replacement via neck incision

Highlights:

  • Glasgow-based CardioPrecision completes first clinical cases of robotic aortic valve replacement (AVR) through a small neck incision.
  • The procedure was carried out at Cleveland Clinic in the United States.
  • It uses the company’s CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform to perform minimally invasive surgery.
  • The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes.
  • Early results presented at major international conferences show clinical promise.


Glasgow medtech firm CardioPrecision has successfully performed the world’s first clinical cases of robot-assisted aortic valve replacement (AVR) using a small transcervical incision. This breakthrough could significantly reduce the need for traditional open-heart surgery.

The pioneering operations were carried out at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, a centre globally recognised for its cardiovascular care. The procedures used CardioPrecision’s proprietary CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform, offering a new route for accessing the heart valve via the neck rather than the chest.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us