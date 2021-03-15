Gauahar Khan booked for violating Covid-19 rules, goes for a shoot after being tested positive

By Murtuza Iqbal







This morning Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to inform everyone that an FIR against a Bollywood actor has been registered for violating Covid-19 rules.

They tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona.”

No Compromise On City’s Safety!



BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021





In their tweet, they have blurred the actor’s name, but it has now been revealed that the actor is Gauahar Khan.

While talking to E-Times, DCP Chaitanya S stated, “Gauahar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot.”

In the past few days, many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, and others have been tested positive for Covid-19. But all of them followed the Covid-19 rules and self-quarantined themselves.







Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with Ranbir and SLB, had tested negative but she had self-isolated herself for a couple of days before returning to the sets.

We wonder what Gauahar has to say about the FIR against her.





