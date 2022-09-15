Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Garba queen Falguni Pathak announces her new Navratri song Vasaladi

Falguni Pathak has teamed up with Shail Hada who composed and co-sung the track.

Falguni Pathak (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the festival of Navratri is just around the corner, Garba queen Falguni Pathak has come up with a new track titled ‘Vasaladi’.

For this Navratri single produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music, Falguni Pathak has teamed up with Shail Hada who composed and co-sung the track. Bhojak Ashok Anjam has written the lyrics.

Talking about the song, Falguni Pathak said, “Vasaladi is my gift to all my listeners this Navratri. I hope they enjoy the song and hope they choose this to play on loop during their dandiya celebration.”

An ardent fan of her work, Vinod Bhanushali added, “Navratri is incomplete without a Falguni Pathak song. Her songs even today made us nostalgic and as a music label, we have tried to give our fans a new song to do garba to this season. ‘Vasaladi’ captures the true essence of her music, brings a sense of familiarity with her signature style and we promise this will be your new favourite song of hers this festive season.”

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess’ idols on Vijay Dashami. This year, Navratri begins on September 26. (ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Nagarjuna on Brahmastra’s success and failure of son Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘It’s bittersweet’
Entertainment
Anil Singh: ‘Midday Meeal has a very strong message like Akshay Kumar’s Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli announces ‘a globetrotting action adventure’ with Mahesh Babu: ‘It’s kind of a James…
Entertainment
Hush Hush: Fans are bowled over by the riveting trailer and eagerly waiting to watch…
Entertainment
What happened in 1984 was not riots, it was genocide: Diljit Dosanjh
Entertainment
Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena as he announces magnum opus…
Entertainment
Neelam Kothari Soni confirms starring in Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated show Made in Heaven…
Entertainment
Has Brahmastra bucked the boycott trend? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer takes…
Entertainment
Did you know Queen Elizabeth II visited Kamal Haasan’s film set in Chennai?
Entertainment
Folk singer Amar Arshi accuses Badshah of taking entire credit for the success…
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals being nervous when he first shot with Phone Booth co-star…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Garba queen Falguni Pathak announces her new Navratri song Vasaladi
Gran Turismo video game adaptation casts Stranger Things fame David…
‘I wish this day would have never come’: Reaction to…
Roger Federer’s retirement statement
Roger Federer’s records and milestones
Senior Tory leaders against inviting China to Queen’s funeral over…