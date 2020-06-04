Gangubai Kathiawadi to resume shooting in two weeks

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shooting for his next directorial offering Gangubai Kathiawadi at a brisk pace. But the sudden announcement of the Coronavirus lockdown forced him to halt the shoot. If reports are to be believed, the filmmaker has suffered a massive loss as the magnificent set which he had built for the film stood unused due to the nationwide lockdown.

In fact, some industry insiders had earlier revealed that Bhansali was even planning to raze the set of the film in order to save rent and keep the production cost in control. But the latest we hear that after the government of Maharashtra granted permission to begin shooting with some conditions, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to be one of the first films to resume shooting.

“Apparently, earlier the filmmaker was definitely looking to demolish the sets, but later on, they decided against it. The set is very much standing tall and would need a little repair work before the cast resumes shoot. Makers are in the process of acquiring required permission to resume shooting. Most probably, if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Bhansali is known for creating elaborate sets for his films. The crew strength on his sets is generally higher than any other movie set in Bollywood. But with just 33% of the crew allowed on sets in an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, producers will have to look for new ways to complete the shoot.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The high-profile period drama was earlier set to hit the marquee on 11 September, 2020. However, with all schedules going for a toss due to the ongoing pandemic, the film may now shift its release to 2021. The makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the same.