Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the first Bollywood film to resume shoot post lockdown

According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial offering Gangubai Kathiawadi could be the first Bollywood film to resume shooting post lockdown. The period drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, and the entire team was shooting on a lavish set in Goregaon Filmcity before India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali was already shooting in Filmcity and his set is still there. So the possibility is that his movie will be the first to resume shoot with the necessary precautions, once the permission is granted by CM. Boney Kapoor Ji’s film was being shot in Madh Island, his sets have been covered and he may begin shoot once the lockdown ends. A lot of filmmakers have kept their sets intact, waiting to start shoot post lockdown,” Ashok Dubey informs.

The secretary of FWICE went on to add, “Corona is not going to end so soon and going by the past few months the way shoot has stopped, we have kept the necessary precautions in mind and written a letter to the CM urging to start the shoot. We were permitted to shoot in green and orange zone but Mumbai is red zone so it cannot be possible for a while. Daily wage workers want to start work. The guidelines shared by the Producers Guild are good, we just want to add a few corrections for the safety of the workers, technicians. We have sent our SOP and we will plan accordingly.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier slated to release in September 2020. But it will now be postponed until further notice.

