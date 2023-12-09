Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Gangster jailed for smuggling drugs

Joshpal Singh Kothiria was part of a network which supplied cocaine and cannabis from the Netherlands to the UK and Ireland

The drug haul seized in Belfast (Image credit: NCA)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 34-year-old man, who was part of a four-member drugs smuggling gang, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday (8).

The gang was busted and convicted for their role in conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis from the Netherlands to the UK and Ireland.

Joshpal Singh Kothiria was caught as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation which uncovered his role as a driver from Wolverhampton who supplied the smuggled drugs to Ireland. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime abroad earlier this year and all four gangsters have now been sentenced to a total of over 53 years in prison.

“These criminals were determined to smuggle drugs into the UK and onwards to the Republic of Ireland. They did not care about the geography of their crimes when in pursuit of pure profit,” said Mick Pope, NCA Branch Commander.

“They used the road and ferry networks to take their drugs across the Irish Sea, hoping to avoid detection by taking advantage of the common travel area and border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. This case demonstrates perfectly how the NCA works with partners to tackle cross-border threats between the UK and Ireland, and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups impacting on local communities,” he said. Anthony Terry, 49, also from Wolverhampton, organised the importation of drugs and was under surveillance when £1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized at Belfast port in Northern Ireland in February 2021.

The drugs were transported from the Netherlands to England and then across on the ferry to Northern Ireland in fuel tanks, the NCA found.

Terry was arrested and it emerged that his organised crime group associates were using the encrypted messaging service Encrochat, which enabled the NCA to identify other occasions in 2020 when he had smuggled drugs and cash for other organised crime groups.

They uncovered that Terry had enlisted Michael Collis, 63, from Wolverhampton, to travel to the Netherlands where he would meet contacts to pick up the cocaine, concealing it in his van. Two more drivers were recruited by him, including Mohammed Omar Khan, 39, from Birmingham, who supplied drugs to customers in the UK, and Kothiria, who supplied them in Ireland. Following a trial in November 2022, Terry was jailed for 18 years in connection with the Belfast cocaine seizure.

He was charged with additional drug trafficking offences linked to the messages found on his Encrochat device in April 2022 and pleaded guilty in April this year.

Collis also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offences in April. All the gang members have now been sentenced, with Terry sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, Collis to 12 years and six months and Khan to 13 years.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sadiq Khan condemns attack on Ulez camera, calls it ‘grotesquely irresponsible’
News
Stockport MP Navendu Mishra honours anniversary of Bhopal disaster
News
Maoist cult leader Comrade Bala’s daughter says she has forgiven him despite cruelty
UK
Greenwich event brings together SS Tilawa tragedy survivors, descendants
News
Selection of Samir Shah as new BBC chair brings joy in India
News
Boris Johnson denies he wanted to let Covid ‘rip’
News
Imran Khan challenges 5-year election ban in court
UK
Court sentences former London police officers for racist messages
News
Rwanda migrant plan ‘will work’, assures Sunak
News
Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge
UK
Amol Rajan reveals considering suicide after father’s death
News
Parliament hosts historic Devi Mahatmaya recital during Diwali celebrations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW