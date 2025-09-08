Eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav at Harrow’s Siddhashram Shakti Centre

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow witnessed an inspiring and environmentally responsible celebration of Ganesh Utsav 2025, which concluded on Saturday, 6 September, with the Ganesh Visarjan ritual performed on the sacred occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

What made this year’s celebration exceptional was the decision to conduct the Visarjan in a custom-built artificial water pool at the temple premises. After the ceremonial parikrama, the idol of Lord Ganesh was immersed with devotion, ensuring that the environment and public water bodies remained protected. The move also underlined compliance with local regulations, offering a model of how cultural traditions can be maintained with modern responsibility.

HH Siri Rajrajeshwar Guruji reminded devotees that true devotion also lies in mindful practice: “Our faith must go hand in hand with respect for the environment and the laws of the land. By celebrating responsibly, we honour our deities and set a positive example for other communities.”

The ten-day festival at Siddhashram was filled with devotional activities, including Ganesh Mantra Sadhana and the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa on 30 August, followed by the vibrant Annakut Darshan of Lord Ganesh on 2 September, which drew large numbers of devotees.

With soulful bhajans, prayers, and rituals held daily, the festival reaffirmed Siddhashram’s role as a centre of spiritual growth and cultural preservation in London. The eco-conscious Visarjan, in particular, stood out as a symbol of blending tradition with responsibility, inspiring worshippers to celebrate with both devotion and awareness.