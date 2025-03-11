Skip to content
Jet fuel tanker in flames after crash off England’s northeast coast

The tanker, capable of carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of jet fuel, was at anchor when it was struck by a smaller container ship, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, according to its operator.

tanker-collission-reuters

Smoke and flames rise from a collision between oil tanker and a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By Vivek MishraMar 11, 2025
A TANKER carrying jet fuel for the US military caught fire after colliding with a container ship off the northeast coast of England on Monday. The impact caused multiple explosions, forcing both crews to evacuate.

The tanker, capable of carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of jet fuel, was at anchor when it was struck by a smaller container ship, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, according to its operator. The owner, Stena Bulk, confirmed the details.

British authorities said 36 crew members were safely brought ashore, with one person hospitalised. One crew member from the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship Solong remains missing, and the search has ended.

The tanker, Stena Immaculate, is operated by US logistics group Crowley and was carrying Jet-A1 fuel. It was anchored near Hull when it was hit by Solong, Crowley wrote on X.

The tanker is part of a US government programme supplying fuel to the armed forces. A US military spokesperson told Reuters it was on short-term charter to the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command.

The Solong, owned by Hamburg-based Ernst Russ, was transiting the North Sea when the collision occurred at 1000 GMT off the British coast of Humberside. Ernst Russ stated that both vessels suffered significant damage from the impact and fire. Thirteen of Solong’s 14 crew members were rescued.

The cargo ship was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, a chemical used in gold mining, along with an unspecified quantity of alcohol, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Emergency teams deployed helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, lifeboats, and firefighting vessels to the scene. Crowley confirmed that multiple explosions had occurred on board.

The company described the incident as an allision, meaning one of the vessels was stationary at the time.

Environmental concerns

Experts have raised concerns about environmental risks. The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said the area is home to protected seabird colonies, including puffins and gannets.

Greenpeace noted that the impact would depend on factors such as the type and amount of fuel spilled, the weather conditions, and the location of the release.

An insurance specialist said the risk of pollution was lower than in a crude oil spill, but the extent of the damage would depend on the amount of cargo affected and the severity of the fire.

British officials are coordinating with salvage and insurance companies as both vessels remain on fire. Aircraft continue to monitor the situation.

The incident took place in a busy shipping route connecting British ports to the Netherlands and Germany. Maritime analytics site MarineTraffic reported that the 183-metre-long Stena Immaculate was anchored off Immingham when it was struck by the 140-metre-long Solong, which was heading to Rotterdam.

Ship insurer Skuld confirmed it provided protection and indemnity (P&I) coverage for Solong, while Stena Immaculate’s insurer, Steamship, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)

