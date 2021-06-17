Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294
From RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pen Studios announces its line up

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Pen Studios is one of the biggest film production and distribution companies in India. They are currently backing many big films, and recently, they announced their lineup of movies that will be hitting the big screens.

On their Twitter handle, the studio shared, “Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) introduces us to their impressive line-up this year.  The studio is gearing up for their massive slate release, in cinemas near you. #BackToTheatres @penmovies @jayantilalgada #gangubaikathiawadi #BellBottom #rrrmovie  #Attack @bhansali_produc.”

The films on the list are Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom, Alia Bhat starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, John Abraham’s Attack, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, and Anniyan remake starring Ranveer Singh.

The first film from the list to release in theatres is Akshay’s Bellbottom. The movie, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta, will release on 27th July 2021.

Well, this announcement of the lineup also clears that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will get a theatrical release. There were reports that the movie might get a direct to digital release.

Talking about John Abraham’s Attack, a recent report suggests that the film might release on 13th August 2021. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

In India, currently, the Covid-19 cases are decreasing and in a few states that the theatres are also functioning with 50 percent of occupancy.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

