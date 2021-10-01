Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

TOP LISTS

From Konda Polam to Rashmi Rocket to Bhramam, movies to look forward to in October 2021

Rashmi Rocket poster (Photo from Taapsee Pannu’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In September 2021, audiences got to watch movies like Love Story (Telugu), Seetimaarr (Telugu), Bhoot Police (Hindi), Maestro (Telugu), Thalaivii (Hindi/Tamil/Telugu), and others. Now, in October also there are many interesting films lined up. While some will be releasing in theatres, some will get a premiere on digital platforms.

So, let’s look at the list of films to look forward to in October 2021…

Bhramam (7th October 2021 – Amazon Prime Video)

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film Bhramam is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th October 2021. The film is the remake of the Hindi movie Andhadhun. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all, so let’s hope that the movie also turns out to be good.

Konda Polam (8th October 2021 – Theatrical Release)

Telugu films have been getting a great response at the box office. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s Konda Polam is slated to hit the big screens on 8th October 2021. The trailer of the Krish’s directorial is interesting, and we are sure moviegoers are looking forward to it.

Udanpirappe (14th October 2021 – Amazon Prime Video)

Jyotika is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Indian film industry. The actress was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal (2020) which had released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, her next film Udanpirappe (Tamil) will also release on the streaming platform. It is slated to premiere on 14th October 2021.

Rashmi Rocket (15th October 2021 – Zee5)

Taapsee Pannu’s fans are in for a treat as her movie Rashmi Rocket is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 15th October 2021. The trailer of the movie has received a great response and even the songs are being appreciated by one and all.

Most Eligible Bachelor (15th October 2021 – Theatrical Release)

Another Telugu biggie that will be getting a theatrical release this month is Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It’s a romantic comedy, and will surely attract the youngsters.

Sardar Udham (16th October 2021 – Amazon Prime Video)

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16th October 2021. The movie is a biopic on Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who is famously known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, India.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Lata Mangeshkar: 10 songs of the Nightingale of India you should listen to on her…
TOP LISTS
Bollywood ready to bounce back; theatrical release dates of multiple films announced
TOP LISTS
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhramam, Amazon Prime Video announces its new line-up
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Songs of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she stole our hearts with her…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Ayushmann Khurrana
TOP LISTS
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Famous songs of the late veteran actor
TOP LISTS
Movies and web series to look forward to in September 2021
TOP LISTS
Janmashtami 2021: 5 Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist this festive…
TOP LISTS
Television actors who are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 10 performances of Saif Ali Khan
TOP LISTS
From Border to Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5 war films to binge-watch on…
TOP LISTS
Biopics on freedom fighters that you can binge-watch on Independence Day
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
ISIS-K claims onus for Sikh physician’s killing in Pakistan
Liz Truss, Pakistan foreign minister discuss Afghan situation
Issa brothers fail in bid to take over Caffè Nero
Defender row: Ineos urges JLR to end legal battle
From Konda Polam to Rashmi Rocket to Bhramam, movies to…
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons