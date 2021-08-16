Website Logo
  • Monday, August 16, 2021
News

From coding to creating apps – Leicestershire boy’s lockdown story

Akhil Akella has created educational software at home. (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AN eight-year-old from Leicestershire took up coding during lockdown and now using those lessons to develop apps, which has been recognised by his school too.

Akhil Akella has created educational software at home, by taking cue from classroom topics.

The time spent on learning coding from last year’s lockdown has “paid off”, as the Year 3 pupil, from Greystoke Primary School in Narborough has won an award from his school’s trust.

Coding is a language or instructions, made up of words and numbers will tell the computer what you want it to do.

Akhil started to learn coding by watching videos last year. “I got into coding last lockdown because I was so bored,” he was quoted as saying.

After lockdowns when he returned to school, he started developing apps on the subjects he was learning and shared them with his friends and teachers.

He aims to invent a smart car using artificial intelligence to reduce the amount of crashes. His father, an IT engineer said that his son was inspired after he saw a crash in the motorway. “I dream of a world with zero road accidents.”

Akhil’s dream is to build a company that develops all sorts of smart devices and equipment.

“A smart house, smart fridge, smart watches, smart everything.

“So you don’t have to cook the food yourself, or switch on the light or open the door with your keys – if you want to open the door, you just use an eye scanner,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

