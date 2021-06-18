Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Deepika Padukone (R) and Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Fighter, which was officially announced on January 11, is one of the most-awaited Hindi films. Why? Because it marks the maiden collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, two of the biggest cine-stars working in the Indian film industry.

To be directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an ariel action thriller, which features Roshan in the role of an Air Force Pilot. There is no update on the character that Padukone essays in the high-profile film.

Apart from wielding the megaphone, Anand will bankroll the film under his newly launched production house Marflix. The latest update on the hotly anticipated film suggests that the filmmaker has teamed up with Viacom18 Motion Pictures as the studio partner.

“Fighter will be produced under Marflix Banner with Viacom18 coming on board as the studio partner. It is a blanket deal and the studio giant has a stake in almost all rights – ranging from theatrical to digital and satellite – and this one is said to be the biggest deal of the pandemic when it comes to financials,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add, “It is a premise that has a blend of action and thrill with a strong undercurrent of nationalism, romance and emotions. It is written by Ramon Chibb. Hrithik is the only star at the moment in the Hindi film industry, who has a strong fan following in the Southern belt too. The South Indian dubbed version of his films like Dhoom 2 (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Bang Bang (2014), Krrish 3 (2013) and War (2019) did very well and the makers are looking to carry forward the phenomenon with Fighter too.”

Apart from Hindi, Fighter will release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam also. “Some films are dubbed into multiple languages once the shooting is wrapped up, depending on the outcome. But Fighter is being planned as a Pan-India film from the word go. Sid, Hrithik and Deepika are looking forward to breaching the regional barriers with this one,” the source signs off.

The film is expected to get off the ground in 2022.