  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
French fashion firm strikes deal with Reliance

Reliance plans to open around 10 stores selling the SMCP brands in the next three to five years

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside a Reliance complex which houses Jio World Plaza mall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

By: Pramod Thomas

FASHION group SMCP, owner of French fashion labels Sandro and Maje, said on Thursday (30) it signed a deal with Reliance to expand into India and will join other high-end European brands opening stores in the Jio World Plaza mall in Mumbai.

“There aren’t a lot of accessible luxury fashion labels in India so we think it’s time to be pioneering,” said SMCP CEO Isabelle Guichot, citing India’s wealth and growing population of younger generations among reasons for entering the country.

After years of testing the Indian market with outlets in luxury hotels, high-end European labels are seeking to expand their retail presence there to tap its strong economic growth and a rapid rise in the number of local millionaires.

SMCP did not disclose the financial terms of its partnership with Reliance Brands, which will become the exclusive distributor in India of Sandro and Maje. Reliance plans to open around 10 stores selling the SMCP brands in the next three to five years, said Guichot, starting with the mall in Mumbai developed by Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures, has partnership deals with dozens of high-end European and American labels, including Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Valentino and Tiffany.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

