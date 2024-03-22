  • Friday, March 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Police probing Tory donor’s alleged comments about Abbott

The investigation was shifted from London Metropolitan Police to West Yorkshire Police because Frank Hester had made the alleged racist remarks in a town in Yorkshire

A file photo of a protest outside of Hackney Town Hall in solidarity with MP Dianne Abbott on March 15, 2024 in London. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

British police said on Friday they were investigating possibly racist comments allegedly made by the biggest donor to the ruling Conservative party at a meeting in 2019.

The Guardian newspaper reported on March 11 that businessman Frank Hester – who gave £10 million to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party in the past year – told colleagues that looking at lawmaker Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women”.

Abbott is the longest-serving Black lawmaker and an opposition member of parliament in Britain’s House of Commons.

Hester, in a statement on March 11 in response to the Guardian report, said his comments in 2019 about Abbott were rude but had nothing to do with her gender nor her skin colour.

Abbott reported the comments to the London Metropolitan Police on March 11.

The investigation was later passed on to West Yorkshire Police because the meeting took place in a town in Yorkshire.

“Our officers have since been working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed,” West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Asked on Friday about the investigation, Sunak said it “wouldn’t be right to comment” on police matters.

“As I have said previously, what he (Hester) said was wrong and racist and he rightly has apologised for it,” the prime minister told broadcasters.

Abbott had described Hester’s comments as “frightening” and “alarming” given the murders of lawmakers Jo Cox and David Amess in recent years.

She was elected to the parliament in 1987 and remained a Labour lawmaker.

However, last year the Labour party suspended Abbott for saying Jewish people were not subject to racism “all their lives”. (Agencies)

Related Stories

News
Child poverty hits record high in UK, data shows
INDIA
India finds involvement of rogue officials in Pannun assassination plot
News
Starmer not easily accessible, says adviser on race Baroness Lawrence
News
Asian donors put faith in Sunak ahead of elections
News
Pro-Khalistan activist jailed for stabbings
News
Post office expert witness changed testimony: Report
News
Gwadar terror attack: 10 killed in Pakistan
News
Rwanda plan delayed again after new parliamentary defeats
News
New definition of extremism high on emotions, low on solutions: Sajid Javid
News
House of Lords rejects Rwanda bill again
News
Ireland prime minister Varadkar resigns
News
London population hits record high amid migration surge

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW