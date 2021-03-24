Former Indian high commission official T Haridas,70, dies

Former Indian high commission employee and social worker T Haridas died at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London. He was 70.







He was hospitalised on Monday (22) due to stomach related illness, reports said.

Born in Guruvayur in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Haridas served within the Indian High Commission in London for nearly two decades.

He was instrumental in helping out numerous community members who approached him for assistance.







Haridas also promoted Soorya Festivals in London and Europe and has been an ardent and keen promoter of Kerala Tourism in London.

After his retirement, Haridas worked extensively to provide continued services to the non resident Indian community in the UK.











