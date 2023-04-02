Website Logo
  • Sunday, April 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies

Former cricketer Salim Durani (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TRIBUTES poured in on Sunday (2) for former cricketer Salim Durani, a hero of India’s maiden series victory over England, who has died at the age of 88.

An attacking left-hand batsman and a left-arm orthodox bowler, Durani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and scored his only century against the West Indies.

“Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani,” Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wrote on Twitter.

“Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket’s crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji.”

Born in Kabul, Durani played for the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and the former Saurashtra in first-class cricket and was loved by fans for his six-hitting prowess.

“I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed,” prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Durani starred in India’s historic first series victory over England in 1961-62 when he took eight wickets in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and then 10 in Madras (now Chennai).

He played a key role in another famous win against the West Indies in 1971 in Port of Spain when he dismissed Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers, the latter for a duck.

After being dropped for the Kanpur Test in 1973 against England, he was brought back for the next match after protests from fans who held placards and raised slogans of “No Durani, no Test”.

The tall and charismatic Durani also starred in a Bollywood film.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat Titans win in thrilling IPL opener
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism: Michael Vaughan cleared of charges due to lack of evidence
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in IPL opener
Sports
Ollie Robinson predicts easy Ashes win for England
HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly urges India to play ‘aggressively’ to win international titles
Uncategorized
India and Bangladesh’s Young and Emerging Cricket Rivalry Has Been Defined by 6 Games Thus…
Sports
Cricket Scotland is ‘unfit for purpose’, alleges solicitor Aamer Anwar
Sports
Rohit wants players to skip some IPL matches to manage workload ahead of…
HEADLINE STORY
Australia beat India for 21 runs in third ODI, clinch series
Sports
Australia choose to bat in deciding ODI against India
HEADLINE STORY
Starc haul and Marsh blitz help Australia hammer India
Sports
New Zealand’s Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore, misses Sri Lanka ODI
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW