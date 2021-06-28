Former champion Muguruza powers into second round

Garbine Muguruza celebrates after winning her first round match against Fiona Ferro. (REUTERS/Edward Whitaker)

By: SattwikBiswal

FORMER champion Garbine Muguruza began her Wimbledon campaign in dominant style as she made up for a rain delay to crush France’s Fiona Ferro 6-0, 6-1 on Monday (28).

The Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court 2 and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0, 5-0.

Ferro showed some steel to avoid complete humiliation, nicking a game as 11th seed Muguruza netted a forehand, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Muguruza is one of five former champions in the draw.

In another women’s singles match of the first round, second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday (28), seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court 1 and will face either Danielle Lao of the United States or Britain’s Katie Boulter for a place in the last 32.

Last year’s Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the start of first day’s play at this year’s event was delayed by rain on the outside courts.