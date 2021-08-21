Website Logo
  Saturday, August 21, 2021
Entertainment

Fiza producer Pradeep Guha passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Lara Dutta and others mourn his demise

Lara Dutta (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Media professional and film producer Pradeep Guha passed away on Saturday (21). He had produced Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s Fiza, and Phir Kabhi which starred Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

Guha was the former president of The Times Of India group and was currently working as the MD in 9X Media.

The producer’s wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha have shared a statement which read, “We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr. Pradeep Guha. In these COVID times, the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Many Bollywood celebs like Manoj Bajpayee, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, and others took to Twitter to mourn Guha’s demise.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep ‘s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep.”

Lara Dutta posted, “My dearest PG you were always the KING who was the most successful ‘Queen maker’. May we, your protégés always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done. #RIP. @priyankachopra @deespeak @thesushmitasen.”

Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter, “Our Dearest PG as we so lovingly called him. A formidable force… i think back to the courage he consistently gave me over the 21 years i’ve known him. A man who truly empowered us. We will always work hard to make you proud PG Gone too soon… @guhapradeep.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the demise of Mr Pradeep Guha. An absolute icon, a marketing genius- be it beauty queens or page 3 events – he gave them/it a pedestal to shine. Rest in peace !”

Guha also worked as the managing director at Subhash Ghai’s film academy Whistling Woods. The filmmaker tweeted, “Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all @Whistling_Woods international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on  board since its birth. U were the makers of many in our industry RIP MY FRIEND.”

We pray that Pradeep Guha’s soul rests in peace.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

