  • Thursday, June 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Five jailed for money laundering IT scam proceeds

The bogus companies conned the elderly and vulnerable into paying thousands of pounds each to fix non-existent problems in their computers

iStock

By: Shajil Kumar

FIVE people who laundered £1.2 million proceeds of bogus computer service companies have been jailed by the Leeds Crown Court, according to media reports.

The companies conned the elderly and vulnerable into paying thousands of pounds each to fix non-existent problems in their computers.

Amanda Grigg, 66, of Truro, Gena Harrington, 39, of Birmingham, Bindu Devasia, 49, of Kent, Nicholas Alcide, 40, of Birmingham, and Jose Kuriakose, 50, of Kent, were sentenced on Monday (June 6).

The sentences follow an investigation led by the National Trading Standards eCrime Team, supported by officers from West Midlands, Staffordshire, and Wiltshire police services.

Between May 2015 and November 2019 the gang transferred £1,289,837 to two brothers based in India, posing as representatives of HP, Microsoft Norton and Epson to defraud their victims.

The money was filtered through a series of companies set up by the five-member gang before being transferred to India.

Their modus operandi involved posting online advertisements to lure victims. They would then make them believe that their computers were facing issues and assure to fix them for a fee.

They were also persuaded to allow remote access to their computers.

One person totally paid £4,427.96 to people who posed as HP employees to resolve a supposed issue with his computer.

He was initially told his computer had been hacked and demanded an immediate payment of £803.98 to fix it.

After he paid up, he received numerous calls and was persuaded to make additional payments for non-existent issues.

When the cycle of calls persisted he grew suspicious and approached Trading Standards.

Grigg was jailed for three years, Kuriakose for four years and two months, and Harrington for two years and six months.

Devasia was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Alcide was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Both were ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Alcide was disqualified from being a company director for a period of two years, while the rest or six years.

Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said this group of money launderers had deviously set up a vast web of companies to hide their criminality.

Related Stories

News
Sunita Williams makes historic third trip to space
News
Tories instigating ‘culture wars’, Labour will deliver on pledges: Reynolds
News
Aunt’s murder sent shockwaves through family: Tulsi Gabbard
News
Security concerns fuel ‘ongoing hostility’ in India-China ties
UK
Sunak to meet Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
INDIA
Modi to take oath for third term over the weekend
UK
Hackney shooting: Police investigate links to Turkish gangs
News
Cricket stars, football great win in India elections
SRI LANKA
Monsoon storms kill 30 in Sri Lanka
UK
Inquest reveals ‘delays in paperwork’ to recall Zara Aleena’s killer
News
King Charles pays tribute to D-Day heroes
News
Labour accuses Sunak of lying about tax plans in election debate

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Five jailed for money laundering IT scam proceeds
Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams makes historic third trip to space
Gurinder Chadha, Pan Nalin projects part of Civic Studios’ global…
Tories instigating ‘culture wars’, Labour will deliver on pledges: Reynolds
Tulsi Gabbard
Aunt’s murder sent shockwaves through family: Tulsi Gabbard
‘Memoir of a Snail’ to open Melbourne Film Festival

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×